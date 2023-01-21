CEED, UCEED 2023 Exam Tomorrow, Check Permitted, Non-Permitted Items Here

CEED, UCEED 2023 Exam Tomorrow: As per the official schedule, the Indian Institute of Bombay (IIT Bombay) will conduct the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2023 tomorrow- January 22, 2023. Candidates must carry the admit card along with valid ID proof. To download, they can visit the official websites i.e. ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Candidates are advised to read all the instructions and details mentioned on the admit card. They must reach the examination hall at least 1 hour before the exam commences. Those who fail to adhere to the strict guidelines will be debarred from sitting in the examination hall. Candidates must not carry any prohibited item to the exam hall. They can check the permitted and non-permitted items here.

CEED, UCEED 2023 Important Dates

Event CEED 2023 Date UCEED 2023 Date Date of Exam Jan 22, 2023, Jan 22, 2023 Release of draft answer key for Part-A Jan 24, 2023, Jan 24, 2023, Deadline for uploading comments about draft answer key for Part-A Jan 26, 2023 Jan 26, 2023 Release of final answer key for Part-A Jan 30, 2023, Jan 30, 2023 Result declaration March 07, 2023, March 09, 2023,

CEED, UCEED 2023: Permitted and Non-Permitted Items

Permitted Items

Student Identity card

Voter ID card

Pan card

Aadhar card

Driving license

Passport

Non-Permitted Items

Study material

Smartphones

Calculators

Mobile Phones

Tablets

Smartwatches

How to Download CEED, UCEED 2023 Admit Card?

CEED, UCEED 2023 Exam is scheduled for tomorrow- January 22, 2023. Thus, candidates who have not downloaded the admit card can do the same at ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in by following the below-mentioned steps-

Step 1: Visit official websites- ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on CEED and UCEED admit card link

Step 3: Enter email ID and password

Step 4: Now, the admit card will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Check it and download for future references

Also Read: ICMAI CMA Foundation 2022 Re-Exam Today, Check Exam Day Guidelines Here