CEED, UCEED 2023 Exam Tomorrow, Check Permitted, Non-Permitted Items Here

    Updated: Jan 21, 2023 14:06 IST
    CEED, UCEED 2023 Exam Tomorrow: As per the official schedule, the Indian Institute of Bombay (IIT Bombay) will conduct the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2023 tomorrow- January 22, 2023. Candidates must carry the admit card along with valid ID proof. To download, they can visit the official websites i.e. ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in. 

    Candidates are advised to read all the instructions and details mentioned on the admit card. They must reach the examination hall at least 1 hour before the exam commences. Those who fail to adhere to the strict guidelines will be debarred from sitting in the examination hall. Candidates must not carry any prohibited item to the exam hall. They can check the permitted and non-permitted items here.

    CEED, UCEED 2023 Important Dates

    Event

    CEED 2023 Date

    UCEED 2023 Date

    Date of Exam

    Jan 22, 2023,

    Jan 22, 2023

    Release of draft answer key for Part-A

    Jan 24, 2023,

    Jan 24, 2023,

    Deadline for uploading comments about draft answer key for Part-A

    Jan 26, 2023

    Jan 26, 2023

    Release of final answer key for Part-A

    Jan 30, 2023,

    Jan 30, 2023

    Result declaration 

    March 07, 2023,

    March 09, 2023,

    CEED, UCEED 2023: Permitted and Non-Permitted Items

    Permitted Items

    • Student Identity card
    • Voter ID card
    • Pan card
    • Aadhar card
    • Driving license
    • Passport

    Non-Permitted Items

    • Study material
    • Smartphones
    • Calculators
    • Mobile Phones
    • Tablets
    • Smartwatches

    How to Download CEED, UCEED 2023 Admit Card?

    CEED, UCEED 2023 Exam is scheduled for tomorrow- January 22, 2023. Thus, candidates who have not downloaded the admit card can do the same at ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in by following the below-mentioned steps-

    • Step 1: Visit official websites- ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in
    • Step 2: Click on CEED and UCEED admit card link
    • Step 3: Enter email ID and password
    • Step 4: Now, the admit card will be displayed on screen
    • Step 5: Check it and download for future references

