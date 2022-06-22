    CUET 2022 Exam Dates Announced, CUET UG Exam on 15th July, NTA Reopens Registration at cuet.samarth.ac.in

    CUET 2022 Exam Dates Announced: NTA has announced CUET UG 2022 Exam Dates and the complete schedule for the undergraduate entrance exam. Along with this CUET 2022 Registrations has also been reopened till 15th July. Apply for CUET UG 2022 Exam at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Get Direct Link Here.

    Updated: Jun 22, 2022 21:39 IST
    CUET 2022 Exam Dates Announced
    CUET 2022 Exam Dates Announced

    CUET 2022 Exam Dates Announced: Ending the long wait, the National Testing Agency has finally announced CUET 2022 Exam Dates today evening. The latest notification released by NTA has confirmed that Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUET) exam 2022 for undergraduate programmes will be held on 15th July 2022. Along with announcing the CUET 2022 Schedule, the exam authority has also restarted the application process for undergraduate entrance examination for aspirants who might have missed out on applying for it earlier. Such candidates can now register and apply for CUET UG 2022 Exam online on or before 24th June 2022 by logging onto the portal - cuet.samarth.ac.in. Alternatively, candidates can also click on the link provided below using which candidates will be able to access and fill the application process.

    Register for CUET 2022 Exam - Direct Link (Available Tomorrow)

    CUET 2022 Exam Schedule

    As per the official notification of NTA, the CUET UG 2022 Exam will be held from 15th July 2022 onwards. The exam is scheduled to be held on 15th, 16th, 19th and 20th July 2022 as well as 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th and 10th August 2022. The CUET 2022 exam will be held in CBT - Computer Based Test mode. The exam is scheduled to be held at 554 cities across India and 13 Cities outside India. The exam is being held to screen candidates for admission undergraduate courses at 44 Central Universities, 13 state universities, 12 deemed universities and 18 private universities. As per the details shared by UGC Chairman, around 9,50,804 have registered for CUET 2022 Exam so far.

    Detail

    Statistics

    CUET Exam Dates

    15th, 16th, 19th and 20th July 2022

    4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th and 10th August 2022.

    CUET Exam Modes

    Computer-Based Test

    Exam Cities

    554 Cities within India, 13 Cities Outside India

    Participating Institutes/Universities

    44 Central Universities

    13 State Universities

    12 Deemed Universities

    18 Private Universities

    Number of Candidates

    9,50,804

    Also Read: CBSE Term 2 Result 2022 Date: Know the CBSE Board 10th 12th Result Expected Date at cbseresults.nic.in

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories