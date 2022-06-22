CUET 2022 Exam Dates Announced, CUET UG Exam on 15th July, NTA Reopens Registration at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET 2022 Exam Dates Announced: Ending the long wait, the National Testing Agency has finally announced CUET 2022 Exam Dates today evening. The latest notification released by NTA has confirmed that Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUET) exam 2022 for undergraduate programmes will be held on 15th July 2022. Along with announcing the CUET 2022 Schedule, the exam authority has also restarted the application process for undergraduate entrance examination for aspirants who might have missed out on applying for it earlier. Such candidates can now register and apply for CUET UG 2022 Exam online on or before 24th June 2022 by logging onto the portal - cuet.samarth.ac.in. Alternatively, candidates can also click on the link provided below using which candidates will be able to access and fill the application process.

CUET 2022 Exam Schedule

As per the official notification of NTA, the CUET UG 2022 Exam will be held from 15th July 2022 onwards. The exam is scheduled to be held on 15th, 16th, 19th and 20th July 2022 as well as 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th and 10th August 2022. The CUET 2022 exam will be held in CBT - Computer Based Test mode. The exam is scheduled to be held at 554 cities across India and 13 Cities outside India. The exam is being held to screen candidates for admission undergraduate courses at 44 Central Universities, 13 state universities, 12 deemed universities and 18 private universities. As per the details shared by UGC Chairman, around 9,50,804 have registered for CUET 2022 Exam so far.

Detail Statistics CUET Exam Dates 15th, 16th, 19th and 20th July 2022 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th and 10th August 2022. CUET Exam Modes Computer-Based Test Exam Cities 554 Cities within India, 13 Cities Outside India Participating Institutes/Universities 44 Central Universities 13 State Universities 12 Deemed Universities 18 Private Universities Number of Candidates 9,50,804

