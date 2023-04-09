CUET 2023: NTA Reopens Registration till April 11, Get Direct Link Here

CUET UG 2023: As per the recent updates, the National Testing Agency has re-opened the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) undergraduate (UG) admission application window from today, April 9, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who could not complete their registration due to unavoidable reasons can now apply by filling out the registration form from the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

As per the official notification, the last date to apply for the CUET examination is April 11, 2023, upto 11 pm. This opportunity is being provided for all those candidates who could not complete their registrations earlier as well as for those candidates who are wishing to apply as fresh candidates for the CUET UG 2023, the official notice said.

CUET UG 2023 Important Dates

As per the information bulletin, the examination authority will conduct the CUET exam between May 21 and May 31, 2023. Candidates appearing for the CUET examinations to get admission into various undergraduate programmes can check the important dates in the table given below.

Events Dates Last date to submit CUET UG registration form 2023 and fee payment April 11, 2023, by 11.59 pm CUET exam 2023 From May 21 to May 31, 2023

What are the documents required for CUET UG registrations 2023?

Candidates can check the list of the documents given below that are required at the time of registration. It is advisable for the candidates to go through the information bulletin before submitting the admission application form.

Scanned copy of photograph in JPG or JPEG format and not more than 200 kb in size

Scanned copy of signature, size i.e. 4 kb to 30 kb

Category certificate (SC,ST,OBC,EWS), if any, size i.e. 50 kb to 300 kb

Scanned copy of PwBD certificate in prescribed pdf format, size i.e. 50 kb to 300 kb

