CUET Answer Key 2022 (OUT): NTA releases CUET UG Answer Key at cuet.samarth.ac.in, Raise Objection by 10th Sept

CUET Answer Key 2022 (OUT): Moving one step closer towards Results, the NTA has released CUET UG Answer Key 2022 for the recently held entrance exam. The National Testing Agency (NTA) which is in charge of holding the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 Examination has formally released the answer key for all seven phases of the university entrance test. CUET UG Answer Key 2022 has been released for the recently held University-Level Entrance Exam by the NTA today i.e., 8th Sept, during late evening hours. All candidates who have appeared for the exam can now download CUET UG Answer Key online via official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. To make things easier for the candidates, a direct link to access and download the answer key is also placed below:

Download CUET Answer Key 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Along with releasing the CUET UG Answer Key 2022, the exam authority has also issued candidate response sheets and question papers for the examination. The official notice issued by NTA reads that the university entrance exam was held in total 6 phases from 15th July to 30th August 2022. The exam saw 14,90,000 candidates appear for the undergraduate-level university entrance examination; making it one of the biggest entrance exams in the country. CUET UG 2022 Exam was organised by NTA at 489 Examination Centres located in 259 cities across India and 09 cities outside India.

CUET Answer Key Objection Window Available Till 10th Sept

Along with the release of the CUET UG 2022 Answer Key, NTA has also opened the challenge window or objection window against the same. Candidates who feel that the answers provided in the CUET UG 2022 Answer Key are incorrect can raise a challenge or objection against the same online via official website - cuet.samath.ac.in. The candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹ 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question. The fee charged for CUET 2022 Answer Key Objection Process is non-refundable. The last date to raise objections is on 10th Sept 2022.

How to Download CUET Answer Key 2022 online?

In line with the other entrance exams held by NTA, the apex testing agency has released the CUET UG 2022 Answer Key for the upcoming entrance exam online on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can access and download CUET UG 2022 Answer Key through the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. After reaching the homepage, candidates need to login using their registered credentials. Once logged in, candidates will see link for CUET UG 2022 Answer Key Download on the screen. Clicking on it will bring up the answer key, which will include correct answers for the questions asked in the exam. This can now be downloaded by candidates in PDF format.

Also Read: NEET Toppers List 2022: Why was Tanishka given NEET AIR 1 out of 4 Students with Same Score?