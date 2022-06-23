CUET Registrations Reopen; Apply until June 24, Check Examination Details here

The National Testing Agency has announced the CUET UG 2022 Examination dates for the students. As per the schedule released, the CUET 2022 exams will be conducted from July 15 to 20, 2022 and August 4 to 10, 2022 in the computer based mode.

The NTA has also reopened the registration and correction process for the students. As per the schedule provided, the last date for students to complete the correction and registration is June 24, 2022.

CUET 2022 examinations are conducted for the admissions to the various undergraduate programmes offered by the central and other universities in the country. The CUET 2022 scores will be accepted in 45 central universities. Students eager to check their CUET 2022 examination schedule and details can refer to the tips provided below to check the details of the exams.

CUET 2022 Exam Schedule - Official notification

When will the CUET UG 2022 exam be conducted?

As per the schedule released by CUET, the Computer Based Entrance exams will be conducted in July-August 2022. According to the CUET UG 2022 exam schedule provided, the exams will be conducted from July 15 to August 10. 2022. The exams will be conducted on July 15, 16, 19, 20, August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 10, 2022.

How to make corrections in the CUET UG 2022 Applications?

The CUET 2022 application process is reopened for the students. The last date for students to complete the correction process is June 24, 2022. Students when making corrections in their previously submitted applications can change the details like class 10 and 12 details, exam centre city selection, medium of exam, date of birth, gender, category etc.

What is the format of the CUET 2022 examination?

CUET UG 2022 examinations are scheduled to be conducted in the computer based mode. Students are required to answer questions from three different sections. Section I (IA and IB) Section II which will include core topics, Section III which will have general knowledge questions.

Section 1 of the CUET Exams will include English and one of 12 Indian languages such as Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi or Odia. Selection 1 will have to be answered within 45 minutes.

Section IB includes 19 undergraduate degree programmes in Foreign languages which include Chinese, Japanese, Russian, Tibetan, French, Spanish, German, Italian, Arabic, Bodo, Dogri, Maithili, Manipuri, Santhali, Kashmiri and others.

Section 2: This section will test the students knowledge in the disciplines they wish to study in. students can choose six subjects from a list of 27 subjects including Accountancy/Book Keeping, Business Studies, Biology/Biological Studies/Biotechnology/Biochemistry, Chemistry, Economic/Business Economics, Computer Science/ Informatics Practices, Geography/Geology, Engineering Graphics, Environmental Science, Mathematics, Entrepreneurship,Physics, History, Home Science, Knowledge Tradition and Practices of India, Legal Studies, Physical Education/ NCC/Yoga, etc

Section 3

This section will have general knowledge, current affairs, general mental capacity and numerical tests. Students will be tested on their fundamental knowledge in mathematical ideas from Arithmetic, Algebra, Geometry and measurement taught until class 8. 75 questions will be asked in this section from which 60 need to be answered.

CUET 2022 Marking Scheme

According to the marking scheme followed for CUET 2022 iit must be noted that negative marking scheme will be followed. Every wrong response will have a negative marking of -1 while no response questions will have mark dedication.

