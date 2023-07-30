Delhi University Conducts Panel Discussion On Re-envisioning Teacher Education Programme Regarding NEP 2020

DU NEP 2020 Panel Discussion: A panel discussion on NEP 2020: Re-envisioning Teacher Education Programme was conducted at the Delhi University, Department of Education, (CIE) on July 28, 2023. Over 120 participants including research scholars, teacher educators, and teachers from institutions such as NIEPA, NCERT, IIT Bombay, Jamia Millia Islamia, BHU, Department of Education (CIE) participated in the panel discussion.

Prof. Pankaj Arora, Head and Dean, Department of Education, Delhi University congratulated the department on the occasion of celebrating three years of National Education Policy - NEP 2020. He also gave the welcome address at the panel discussion and mentioned the guidelines and structure of NPST, ITEP, etc.

Panelists at the Discussion

Discussions were conducted on the insights and experience of the vision of NEP 2020 and the teacher education programme. The panelists included Prof. Pranati Panda (Head and Dean, Department of Nonformal Education, NIEPA), Prof. Kaushal Kishore, (Faculty of Education, Jamia Millia Islamia), Prof. Vandana Saxena, (Department of Education, University of Delhi). Discussion is Chaired by Prof. Pankaj Arora (Head and Dean, Department of Education, University of Delhi)

Points Made at the Discussion

Prof. Pranati spoke on the NEP 2020 vision, mission, and teacher education explaining the changing perspective of teacher education and the life cycle approach of teacher education to the teaching profession. She also explained the crisis of teacher education including disparity, diversity, and quality in teacher education.

Prof. Kaushal Kishore spoke on his idea on the ITEP prospects in NEP 2020 and stated that in NEP 2020 each line reflected as ‘Gagar me Sagar’. He also explained the integrated teacher education programme and further discussed the two models of teacher education which us concurrent model and consecutive model of teacher education and related ITEP 2020 with the concurrent model.

Prof. Vandana Saxena emphasized the ITEP and how the term integrated came into existence in the 1970s in the teacher education discourse which is also asking for inclusion. Giving an example of how RTE 2009 increased the enrolment and yet there was a need for inclusion she mentioned that NEP 2020 has the possibility of integration. She also focused on the global reality of educational institutions and how they are engaged in preparing multidisciplinary education.

The Head and Dean of the Department of Education who was also the chairperson of the panel discussion concluded the session with his remarks on NEP 2020 and focussed on the different deliberations given in NEP 2020 as per the key points of the guest panelists.

Concerns about teacher education are not just about preparing teachers but also about identifying education as a discipline in higher education.

He also elaborated on the scope of ITEp with the scholars and audience and also explained the identity crisis for teacher educators. He further explained that education cannot remain an island and is a discipline in itself which is why there is a need for multi-disciplinarity among all institutions flourishing in India.

Important Takeaways

Important points noted in the discussion were the need to think beyond discipline hierarchy. There is a need to introspect about our identity in all programmes that existed in our education system in various running institutions including IITs, IIMs, medical sciences, social sciences, humanities, and vocational courses.

Dr. Sunita Singh concluded the discussion by thanking the panelists for their expertise in their specialization has contributed to developing insights for the audience. She also mentioned how the panel discussion led to critical reflection and facilitation of scholars to dive deep into teacher education and implementation of NEP 2020 policy at the ground level.

