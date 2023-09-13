DU UG Counselling 2023 Spot Round 2 Last Day to Accept Allotment Today, Fee Payment Available Until Sept 15

DU UG Spot Admission 2023: Delhi University announced the UG spot admission round 2 allotment results on September 11, 2023. Based on the allotment result released, candidates who have been allotted seats in the spot admission round can accept the allotment until today, September 13, 2023.

Colleges will be conducting the verification process for those who have been allotted seats until September 14, 2023, and the last date for students to submit the admission fee is September 15, 2023.

Delhi University released the vacant list for the undergraduate spot admission round 2 admissions on September 7, 2023. Based on the number of vacant seats available for the spot round admission, students were required to apply for the spot admission round.

It must be noted that based on the availability of seats following the spot admission round 2 allotment, Delhi University is expected to announce further admission rounds. Candidates who were unable to secure an allotment in the second spot admission round are advised to keep visiting the official website for further admission details.

DU BTech Spot Admission Round 1

Delhi University will also be closing the window for students to accept the allotment of the first round BTech counselling spot admission allotment. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the first spot admission round for the BTech programmes can complete the fee submission and admission process by September 15, 2023. Candidates were allotted seats in the first spot admission round based on the course and college selected by the students in the application process.

