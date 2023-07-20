FMGE June 2023 Document Deficient Date Extended To July 21, Get Direct Link Here

FMGE 2023 Document Correction: The National Board of Examination in Medical Science has extended the last date for students to submit their document rectification in the Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE). According to the schedule released, the last date for students to make the corrections in the June 2023 FMGE applications is July 21, 2023.

Candidates must note that candidates can submit the documents through the online deficient document submission portal available on the official website. Candidates who are yet to upload rectified documents on the official portal can visit the official website before the given time and make the necessary corrections. It must also be noted that those who fail to submit the completed applications with the documents will be declared ineligible for the FMGE June 2023 session.

FMGE June 2023 session document rectification link is available on the official website - natboard.edu.in. A direct link for students to submit the corrected applications is also available here.

FMGE Document Correction Direct link - Click Here

Notification - Click Here

The FMGE 2023 June session exams will be conducted on July 30, 2023. The admit card for the entrance exam will be issued on July 25, 2023.

FMGE June 2023 Document Rectification

To make the changes in the applications, candidates can follow the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of FMGE

Step 2: Click on the FMGE document rectification link

Step 3: Enter the application number, date of birth, and login pin in the given link

Step 4: Make the necessary changes and upload the application form

Step 5: Submit the application form

