HPBOSE SOS 2023 Class 8, 10, 12 September Results Announced, Get Direct Link Here

HPBOSE SOS Result 2023: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has announced the Himachal Pradesh State Open School Class 8, 10, and 12 results. Students who appeared for the exams in September 2023 can visit the official website of the board to check the results.

According to the data available, the overall pass percentage of the class 12 students of 57.3%. To check the results candidates can visit the official website of the board and enter the roll number in the result link provided.

In order to apply for the revaluation process students must have a minimum of 20% marks. Candidates who have appeared for the class 8 exams will also be able to apply for the recounting and revaluation process. The last date to submit the applications is December 5, 2023.

HPBOSE SOS 12th Result - Click Here

HPBOSE SOS 10th Result - Click Here

HPBOSE SOS 8th Result - Click Here

Steps to Check HP Board Open School Results

The results of HPBOSE open school class 8, 10, and 12 examinations are available on the official website of the board. Students can download the results by following the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Himachal Pradesh board

Step 2: Click on the SOS 8th, 10th, and 12th result link under the results section on the website

Step 3: Enter the roll number in the link given

Step 4: The result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the September exam result for further reference

Also Read: AILET 2024 Admit Card Date Postponed, Hall Ticket To Be Available On November 24