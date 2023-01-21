ICMAI CMA Foundation 2022 Re-Exam Today, Check Exam Day Guidelines Here

ICMAI CMA Foundation Exam Today: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) will conduct the CMA Foundation exam 2022 for the December session today-January 21, 2023. Candidates taking the re-exam can download the CMA Foundation admit card 2022 on the official website i.e. icmai.in. To download the admit card, they will have to enter the required credentials.

The CMA Foundation exam 2022 was earlier conducted on January 13, 2023. However, many candidates reported technical and login issues following which, the authorities declared a re-exam on January 21 and 23, 2023. It must be noted that all candidates who took the exam earlier are required to re-take the CMA Foundation 2022 exam. Only the marks of re-exams will be considered during the evaluation.

CMA Foundation 2022 Exam Day Guidelines

CMA Foundation 2022 exam si scheduled for today-January 21, 2023. Candidates who are going to appear in the exam must take note of the exam day guidelines mentioned-below-

Each paper will carry 100 marks and 50 multiple-choice questions. Each question will carry 2 marks and each session will have a total of 100 MCQs of 200 marks.

Candidates must keep CMA Foundation 2022 admit card along with an ID proof handy.

Candidates are requested to take the exam in a home-based mode. They can use their laptop, desktop, etc for examination purpose.

However, they must log in to the given portal within the stipulated time. Authorities will provide the credentials early

If the candidate gets logged out due to any technical glitch, he/she is requested to log in again with the given credentials

Candidates must follow all the guidelines for their marks to be considered in the exam.

How to Download CMA Foundation 2022 Admit Card?

ICMAI has released the CMA Foundation admit card 2022 on the official website i.e. icmai.in. Candidates can download the admit card by following the below-mentioned steps-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. icmai.in

Step 2: Click on CMA Foundation 2022 admit card link

Step 3: Login using required credentials

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it for future reference

