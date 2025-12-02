SSC GD Vacancy 2026 OUT!
ICSI CS Executive, Professional December 2025: Admit Card to Release Soon at icsi.edu; Check Details Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 2, 2025, 14:26 IST

ICSI will soon release the CS Executive and Professional December 2025 admit cards on the official website at icsi.edu. The exams are scheduled for December 22, 2025. Based on past trends, the hall ticket is expected a week prior.

Key Points

  • ICSI will soon release the CS Executive and Professional December 2025 admit cards.
  • The exams are scheduled for December 22, 2025.
  • The hall ticket is expected a week prior to the exams on the official website at icsi.edu.

ICSI CS December 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the ICSI Company Secretaries (CS) Executive, Professional December 2025 admit card soon. Candidates will need to visit the official website to download the hall ticket at icsi.edu. The exam is scheudled for  December 22, 2025. According to past year trends, the institute is expected to release the hall ticket a week before the exam. The CS Executive and CS Professional exam will be held in New Syllabus (2022) format only. 

ICSI CS December 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important information related to ICSI CS December 2025: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  ICSI CS December 2025 Admit Card soon
Exam name  Company Secretaries (CS) Executive, Professional
Board name  Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)
Academic year  2025-26
Official website  icsi.edu
Exam portal  icsi.results.shiksha
Stream  Company Secretaries (CS)
Exam date  December 22, 2025
Expected hall ticket release date  December 2025
Programmes 

Company Secretaries (CS) Executive

Company Secretaries (CS) Professional

How to Download ICSI CS December 2025 Admit Card?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download their ICSI CS December 2025 Admit Card online: 

  1. Visit the official website at icsi.results.shiksha
  2. Click on the tab for Admit Card
  3. Enter your 17 digit ICSI registration number
  4. CS Executive or CS Professional admit card PDF will appear 
  5. Review your detailsand take print of the admit card

Candidates will need to carry a hardcopy of their hall ticket to appear for the exams.

DIRECT LINK - ADMIT CARDS DECEMBER 2025 SESSION

