ICSI CS Executive, Professional December 2025: Admit Card to Release Soon at icsi.edu; Check Details Here

Key Points
- ICSI will soon release the CS Executive and Professional December 2025 admit cards.
- The exams are scheduled for December 22, 2025.
- The hall ticket is expected a week prior to the exams on the official website at icsi.edu.
ICSI CS December 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the ICSI Company Secretaries (CS) Executive, Professional December 2025 admit card soon. Candidates will need to visit the official website to download the hall ticket at icsi.edu. The exam is scheudled for December 22, 2025. According to past year trends, the institute is expected to release the hall ticket a week before the exam. The CS Executive and CS Professional exam will be held in New Syllabus (2022) format only.
ICSI CS December 2025 Key Highlights
Check the following table carrying the important information related to ICSI CS December 2025:
|Event name
|ICSI CS December 2025 Admit Card soon
|Exam name
|Company Secretaries (CS) Executive, Professional
|Board name
|Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)
|Academic year
|2025-26
|Official website
|icsi.edu
|Exam portal
|icsi.results.shiksha
|Stream
|Company Secretaries (CS)
|Exam date
|December 22, 2025
|Expected hall ticket release date
|December 2025
|Programmes
|
Company Secretaries (CS) Executive
Company Secretaries (CS) Professional
How to Download ICSI CS December 2025 Admit Card?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download their ICSI CS December 2025 Admit Card online:
- Visit the official website at icsi.results.shiksha
- Click on the tab for Admit Card
- Enter your 17 digit ICSI registration number
- CS Executive or CS Professional admit card PDF will appear
- Review your detailsand take print of the admit card
Candidates will need to carry a hardcopy of their hall ticket to appear for the exams.
DIRECT LINK - ADMIT CARDS DECEMBER 2025 SESSION
