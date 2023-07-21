ICSI CSEET 2023 Admit Card Expected Today; Check Steps to Download, Exam Date Here

ICSI CSEET 2023 Admit Card: The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, CSEET admit card will likely be released today: July 21, 2023. Once the link is activated, candidates who will appear in the entrance exam must download their hall ticket on the official website: icsi.edu by entering the login information.

According to the official schedule, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the exam on July 30, 2023. Candidates must carry the ICSI CSEET 2023 Admit Card to the exam hall.

CSEET 2023 Admit Card- Direct Link (Available Soon)

CSEET 2023 Important Dates

Check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Events Dates ICSI CSEET 2023 Admit Card release Expected Today CSEET exam date 2023 for July 30-Jul-2023 CSEET Mock Test To be updated

How to Download CSEET 2023 Admit Card?

Registered candidates can follow the below steps to access it:

Step 1: Visit the official website: icsi.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, go to student tab and click on the CSEET link

Step 3: Now, click on ICSI CSEET 2023 admit card link

Step 4: Enter the login details and submit

Step 5: The hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for exam purposes

Details Mentioned on ICSI CSEET 2023 Admit Card

Check out the information below:

Candidate Name

Enrollment number

Date

Time

Exam Venue

About ICSI CSEET 2023

CSEETJuIy 2023 Session is now going to be held on Sunday, July 30, 2023. The Test will be held through Online Mode under Remote Proctoring. Log-in credentials will be sent to all eligible candidates three days prior to the Test.

Previously, the exam was scheduled to be held on July 8, 2023. However, it was postponed due to some unavoidable reasons.

