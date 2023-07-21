  1. Home
  2. News
  3. ICSI CSEET 2023 Admit Card Expected Today; Check Steps to Download, Exam Date Here

ICSI CSEET 2023 Admit Card Expected Today; Check Steps to Download, Exam Date Here

ICSI CSEET 2023 admit card for July 2023 session is expected to be released on July 21, 2023. Candidates can download their hall ticket on the official website: icsi.edu by entering their login information. The exam will be held on July 30, 2023.

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 21, 2023 11:58 IST
ICSI CSEET 2023 Admit Card
ICSI CSEET 2023 Admit Card

ICSI CSEET 2023 Admit Card: The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, CSEET admit card will likely be released today: July 21, 2023. Once the link is activated, candidates who will appear in the entrance exam must download their hall ticket on the official website: icsi.edu by entering the login information. 

According to the official schedule, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the exam on July 30, 2023. Candidates must carry the ICSI CSEET 2023 Admit Card to the exam hall. 

CSEET 2023 Admit Card- Direct Link (Available Soon)

CSEET 2023 Important Dates

Check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Events

Dates

ICSI CSEET 2023 Admit Card release

Expected Today

CSEET exam date 2023 for July

30-Jul-2023

CSEET Mock Test

To be updated

How to Download CSEET 2023 Admit Card?

Registered candidates can follow the below steps to access it:

Step 1: Visit the official website: icsi.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, go to student tab and click on the CSEET link

Step 3: Now, click on ICSI CSEET 2023 admit card link

Step 4: Enter the login details and submit

Step 5: The hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for exam purposes

Details Mentioned on ICSI CSEET 2023 Admit Card

Check out the information below:

  • Candidate Name
  • Enrollment number
  • Date
  • Time
  • Exam Venue

About ICSI CSEET 2023

CSEETJuIy 2023 Session is now going to be held on Sunday, July 30, 2023. The Test will be held through Online Mode under Remote Proctoring. Log-in credentials will be sent to all eligible candidates three days prior to the Test. 

Previously, the exam was scheduled to be held on July 8, 2023. However, it was postponed due to some unavoidable reasons.

Also Read: FMGE June 2023 Document Deficient Date Extended To July 21, Get Direct Link Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023