IGNOU January 2023 Re-Registration Window Closes Today, Apply at ignou.ac.in

    IGNOU January 2023 Re-Registration: Indira Gandhi National Open University will close the IGNOU January 2023 Session re-registration window today - February 20, 2023. Candidates yet to complete the re-registration process can visit the official website of the open university and complete the re-registration process with a late fee of Rs. 200/-.

    Earlier the university extended the registration date from February 10 to February 20, 2023. Candidates applying for the IGNOU January 2023 re-registrations can visit the university's official website to complete the re-registration process for the various courses.

    The IGNOU 2023 January Re-Registration is available on the official website - ignou.ac.in. Candidates can also complete the IGNOU January 2023 Re-Registration 

    January 2023 Re-Registration - Click Here

    Steps to complete January 2023 Re-Registrations

    Candidates applying for the January 2023 Re-Registration process can visit the official website and register themselves. Before completing the re-registration process, students must read through the instructions provided online. 

    Step 1: Visit the IGNOU official website

    Step 2: Click on the January 2023 Re-Registration link

    Step 3: Read through the instructions and click on proceed

    Step 4: Enter the enrollment number and password in the link given

    Step 5: Enter the required details in the link provided 

    Step 6: Submit the late fee and the re-registration fee and click on the final submission link 

    IGNOU will also close the registration window for the ODL, Online programme and the Merit-based ODL programme today - February 20, 2023. Candidates applying for the mentioned programmes can complete the applications through the link available online. 

