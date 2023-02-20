IGNOU January 2023 Re-Registration Window Closes Today, Apply at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU January 2023 Re-Registration: Indira Gandhi National Open University will close the IGNOU January 2023 Session re-registration window today - February 20, 2023. Candidates yet to complete the re-registration process can visit the official website of the open university and complete the re-registration process with a late fee of Rs. 200/-.

Earlier the university extended the registration date from February 10 to February 20, 2023. Candidates applying for the IGNOU January 2023 re-registrations can visit the university's official website to complete the re-registration process for the various courses.

The IGNOU 2023 January Re-Registration is available on the official website - ignou.ac.in. Candidates can also complete the IGNOU January 2023 Re-Registration

January 2023 Re-Registration - Click Here

Steps to complete January 2023 Re-Registrations

Candidates applying for the January 2023 Re-Registration process can visit the official website and register themselves. Before completing the re-registration process, students must read through the instructions provided online.

Step 1: Visit the IGNOU official website

Step 2: Click on the January 2023 Re-Registration link

Step 3: Read through the instructions and click on proceed

Step 4: Enter the enrollment number and password in the link given

Step 5: Enter the required details in the link provided

Step 6: Submit the late fee and the re-registration fee and click on the final submission link

IGNOU will also close the registration window for the ODL, Online programme and the Merit-based ODL programme today - February 20, 2023. Candidates applying for the mentioned programmes can complete the applications through the link available online.

