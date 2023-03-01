    IGNOU January Admission 2023: ODL Programme Registrations Extended, Apply at ignou.ac.in

    IGNOU January 2023 ODL programme registration dates extended to March 10, 2023. Candidates yet to complete the registrations can visit the official website and submit the registration and application form. 

    Updated: Mar 1, 2023 11:51 IST
    IGNOU January 2023 Registrations: Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the last date for the ODL Programmes - January 2023 Admission Cycle. According to the revised dates, the last date for candidates to complete the admission registrations is March 10, 2023. 

    Students who are yet to complete the IGNOU January 2023 ODL cycle registrations can visit the official website of the university to complete the application process. Candidates can enter the required details in the registration details in the link given following which they can fill in the application form and submit the application fee. 

    The IGNOU January 2023 Session ODL programme registration link is available on the official website - ignou.ac.in. Candidates can also complete the IGNOU January 2023 registration process through the direct link given here. 

    IGNOU January 2023 Registration - Click Here

    IGNOU January 2023 ODL Programme Registrations

    The link for the January 2023 session registration process is available on the official website of IGNOU. Candidates interested in ODL admissions can follow the steps provided here to complete the registration process.

    Step 1: Visit the IGNOU official website

    Step 2: Visit Register online and click on fresh admission

    Step 3: The January ODL programme registration link will be displayed

    Step 4: Click on New Registration and enter the required details

    Step 5: Fill in the IGNOU January 2023 session Application details

    Step 6: Submit the IGNOU January 2023 application fee and click on the final submission

    IGNOU January 2023 Registrations - Documents Required

    Candidates applying for the January 2023 session need to keep the following documents ready with them before filling up the application form.

    • Scanned Photograph (less than 100 KB)
    • Scanned Signature (less than 100 KB)
    • Scanned copy of Age Proof (less than 200 KB)
    • Scanned copy of relevant Educational Qualification (less than 200 KB)
    • Scanned Copy of Experience Certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB)
    • Scanned Copy of Category Certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB)
    • Scanned Copy of BPL Certificate, if Below Poverty Line(less than 200 KB)

