IGNOU June TEE 2022 Exam Forms to Close Today, Apply at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU June TEE 2022: Indira Gandhi National Open University will be closing the online registration window today January 20, 2023, for IGNOU June TEE 2022 examination. All interested candidates have the last chance to apply for the Term End Examination (TEE) for the June 2022 session through the official website of IGNOU. The exam registration link to apply will be active only up to 6 pm today.

Candidates who are pursuing various Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) programmes from IGNOU University are advised to submit their examination forms for the June 2022 Term End Examination hosted on the main webpage of IGNOU.

IGNOU June TEE 2022 Exam Form - Click Here

Application Steps for IGNOU June TEE Exam 2022

All students should fill out the exam forms by today in order to appear in the June TEE 2022 exams. The exams will be conducted in the present year 2023. Here are a few easy steps that students must follow to register for the exams.

Step 1 - Visit the IGNOU website - ignou.ac.in

Step 2 - Click on the exam form submission online link for June TEE 2022

Step 3 - Read all the necessary guidelines for exam form registration

Step 4 - After accepting the declaration, proceed to the online exam form

Step 5 - Write your enrolment number and select your programme along with exam mode

Step 6 - Do the payment of the exam fee of Rs 200 against each subject

Step 7 - Submit and download the payment confirmation page

Students can submit the exam forms for the following courses

Courses registered for the first year or re-registration for the second or third year in July 2021 session for several UG & PG Programmes

Courses registered in the July 2021 session for Diploma and PG Diploma

Courses registered in the January 2022 session for Certificate as well as PG Certificate Programmes

Courses for which term-end examinations have not been successfully completed or students have not appeared till now

IGNOU June TEE 2022 Exam Fee

Candidates residing in India who want to apply for the June TEE 2022 exam will have to pay Rs 200 as prescribed for each course by the University. Whereas, US$20 per course is the fee for the students who wish to appear in the term-end examination outside the Territory of India. For more admission-related details candidates are advised to check the official website of IGNOU.

