IGNOU Introduces MA in Migration and Diaspora, Check Eligibility, Fee Requirements Here

IGNOU PG Courses: As per the latest updates, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has introduced a MA in Migration and Diaspora. The programme will be offered in Open and Distance Learning Mode (ODL Mode). Interested candidates can check out detailed information about the PG programme on the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in

The curriculum will provide information on migration processes, the contribution of diasporas to development, the development-migration nexus, policy choices, planning and research, legal requirements for cross-border movement, and challenges relating to human trafficking. Professionals working in the UN, foreign affairs, tourism, cultural associations, and development sectors will also find it valuable.

IGNOU MA in Migration and Diaspora Information PDF- Click Here

Candidates will be provided with hard and soft copies of the study material, interactive counseling sessions, and audio-visual coursework. The programme will provide more opportunities for students in external and foreign affairs ministries, diplomatic missions, United Nations (UN) organizations, civil societies and on-government organizations.

“The programme aims at developing knowledge and understanding for professionals who intend to work in the field of Migration Governance, Diaspora engagement, Human trafficking and labour flow,” said an official statement from IGNOU.

MA in Migration and Diaspora Programme Highlights

The Programme will be offered with Modular approach. The learners after completing the first year (courses) of study will be eligible to receive Post Graduate Diploma in Migration and Diaspora (PGDMIDI).

The Programme will have lateral Entry and Exit.

MA in Migration and Diaspora: Course Fee, Eligibility, Duration

Candidates interested in this course must be aware of the age and eligibility requirements. They can check out the programme details here-

Course Fee - Rs. 12,000

Duration - Minimum- 2 years, Maximum- 4 years

Eligibility Criteria - Graduation in any Discipline from Recognized University.

Study Materials - Both Print and Digital

Programme Details- 80 Credits

Expected Enrollemnt- Approx 100 per cycle

