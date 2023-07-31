CAT 2023 Registrations From August 2, Check Application Details, List of Documents Here

  1. Home
IIM CAT 2023 registrations will begin on August 2, 2023. Candidates applying for the IIM CAT 2023 exams can check here the application details and list of documents required to be uploaded along with the online application form. 

Updated: Jul 31, 2023 13:45 IST
CAT 2023 Applications: The most awaited management entrance exam notification is finally out. Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow will begin the IIM CAT 2023 registration process on August 2, 2023. Eligible aspirants who have been preparing for the CAT 2023 exams can visit the official website from August 2nd onwards to register and apply. 

IIM CAT 2023 exams are conducted by the Indian Institute of Management for admissions to MBA programmes offered at IIMs and other participating institutions across the country. Clearing the CAT exams is mandatory for candidates in order to secure admission to top B-Schools. With the registration process set to commence on August 2, 2023, candidates can check here the details of the registration process and the points to remember when registering for the entrance exam. 

CAT 2023 Overview

Particulars

CAT Exam Details

Examination

Common Admission Test (CAT)

Conducting body

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow

Official website

iimcat.ac.in

Registration and application

August 2, 2023

Exam date

November 26, 2023

Mode of exam

Online

CAT 2023 Applications

IIM Lucknow will begin the CAT 2023 registrations on August 2, 2023. Candidates applying for the management entrance exam need to first register through the link given on the official website. After registering candidates can fill and submit the CAT application form along with the application fee.

When registering candidates are required to have a valid email id and mobile number. All further communication regarding the CAT exams will be made vis the registered email id and mobile number entered by candidates when filling out the registration details. 

IIM CAT 2023 Schedule

IIM Lucknow will begin the registrations for the CAT 2023 exams on August 2, 2023. 

Particulars

Date

CAT 2023 registration

August 2, 2023 

CAT 2023 registration ends

September 13, 2023

CAT 2023 admit card

October 25, 2023

CAT 2023 exam date

November 26, 2023

CAT 2023 result 

Second week of January 2024

CAT 2023 List Documents Required

Candidates applying for the CAT 2023 exam need to keep the following with them. These are to be uploaded by aspirants when they fill out the application form.

  • Scanned image of passport-size photograph and signature
  • Date of birth
  • Class 10, 12 mark sheet
  • Degree certificate
  • Final year certificates for those in their last year of graduation
  • Id proof
  • Work experience document
  • Category certificate
  • PwD certificate
  • Scribe certificate

