IISc Bangalore Invites Applications for INUP Hands-on Training Programme; Apply Here

IISc INUP Training: Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore is inviting applications for INUP hands-on training in Nanofabrication and Characterization Techniques (Offline), supported by the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology Govt. of India from September 4 to September 14, 2023. Interested candidates must apply for the training before the last date: August 24, 2023.

The on-the-spot training/ advanced training program will be conducted on different equipment and procedures in CEN’s state-of-the-art clean room facility for participants who have previously completed Inup Familieswomen’s Washes/ Basket Training Programmes At IISc Bangalore, IIT Bom, IIT Delhi, IIT Madras, IIT Guwahati Or IIT Kharagpur.

INUP Registration Link Click Here

IISc INUP Training: Hands-on Training in Micro/Nanoscale Device Fabrication

Candidates will have the chance to work with numerous tools and techniques to create fundamental micro/nanoscale devices while participating in this "Hands-on Training/ Advanced Training Program". Expert Technologists will brief you and guide through the training modules.

The training modules are well-designed to give you experience with the wafer cleaning processes (RCA1 and RCA2), wet chemical etching, dry oxidation, thermal evaporation, RF sputtering, photolithography, and mask-building processes. There will be an opportunity to use characterisation tools to gather information about the qualities of the devices you built for training.

According to the official release, the goal of this training is to give prospective users of the CEN facilities at IISc practical experience.

IISc INUP Training: Young Faculty and Ph.D. Researchers Preferred

Young faculty members and Ph.D. candidates with research interests in linked fields will be given preference during the selection process. Students from undergraduate and graduate-level courses are typically not chosen for this program. Researchers from national research centers and private industry scientists are welcome to attend this program on a fee-only basis. They will not, however, be qualified for any travel assistance.

