IIT Patna Begins Application Process For Spot Admission To M.Sc. Programmes, Get Direct Link Here to Apply

IIT JAM 2023 Spot Admission Applications: Indian Institute of Technology, Patna has invited applications for spot admissions to M.Sc programmes through JAM 2023. Candidates who have not paid the seat booking fee for any programme and have cleared the JAM 2023 exams and are eligible for admission can submit their applications. Applications are invited for the M.Sc Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics courses offered by the institute.

As per the given details, the last date for students to submit their applications is July 31, 2023. Candidates are required to submit the online application and upload all necessary documents as a single pdf file through the link given on the official website.

IIT Patna Spot Admission Portal - Click Here

IIT Patna JAM 2023 Spot Admission Applications

The applications for IIT Patna are available on the official website. Students can submit their M.Sc applications by following the steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT Patna

Step 2: Click on the M.Sc spot admission link

Step 3: Click on the application link sign up

Step 4: Complete the applications and upload the documents

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

Applications submitted within the time period provided will be considered for scrutiny. The applications will be scrutinized based on the All India Rank, ERs, MEQs and the documents submitted. Applications without documents or without appropriate declarations will not be considered. Offer letters will be sent to the selected candidates via email.

List of Documents for IIT Patna Admissions

When submitting the application form, students are required to upload the following documents.

Class 10, 12 mark sheets and certificates Qualifying degree mark sheets and certificates Nationality certificate (Aadhaar card) Category certificate (OBC/EWS/SC/ST/PwD) Declaration for missing documents JAM scorecard 2023.

IIT Patna 2023 Application Fee

When submitting the applications, students are required to submit the application fee,

Category Fees UR/OBC/EWS Rs. 1,000/- SC/ST/PD/Female: Rs. 500/-

