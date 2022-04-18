Inspired by 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' Film, 10-year-old Ludhiana Boy Builds Spy Robot 'Jarvis' to help the Army

Ludhiana Boy builds Jarvis Spy Robot: From movies such as SRK starrer RaOne to Superstar Rajnikant’s Robot, Bollywood has given us its fair share of science fiction moves that depict technologically advanced future for us and inspired many to take up science to turn that dream into a reality. In a similar incident, Bhavyam Jain, a 10-year-old boy from Ludhiana, was inspired to build his own robot inspired by Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike Film.

10-Year-Old Builds Spy Robot Jarvis

Yes, you read that right! At the young age of 10, when most other students are often busy playing video games, Bhavyam decided to develop a full-fledged working Spy Robot that can help Army personnel carry out surveillance and collect information for them. After completely developing the Spy Robot, Ludhiana lad Bhavyam decided to name his robot ‘Jarvis’ and dedicated his achievement to the armed forces. Talking about the key feature and speciality of his Spy Robot, he says that as the name suggests it spy robot, which will collect information about the enemy target on the war front and help with the necessary information required to make informed decisions.

Inspired by Uri: The Surgical Strike Film

Talking about his inspiration to build a Spy Robot, Bhavyam says that he was inspired by the recent Bollywood blockbuster film ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’. The film which starred Bollywood Start Vicky Kaushal is inspired by the true events of the Surgical Strike launched by Indian armed forces in retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack. In the film, a small bird-shaped drone developed by a young student helped the Indian Armed forces to gather the necessary intelligence to mount the armed offensive and complete the Surgical Strike against the terrorist. Along similar lines, Bhavyam has developed his Jarvis Robot, which is also capable of collecting a lot of intelligence and information data from enemy territory and sending them back to the Indian armed forces.

Robot Developed at Vij Robotics Center, Ludhiana

Bhavyam, who was staying at his grandmother’s place in Ludhiana during the last two years of the pandemic, joined Vij Robotics Center, located in Kitchlu Nagar of the city, to hone his skills. As part of this training there, he developed the Jarvis – the Spy Robot, which has the ability to support the Indian Armed forces by collecting intelligence information from across the border. The training project was completed under the guidance of teacher Dimple Verma and trainer Sonu.

Specifications of Jarvis Robot

The sole purpose of developing a Spy Robot that could support the Indian army was to help collect intelligence inputs and information to help make the right decision and save the lives of the armed personnel. With this aim, Bhavyam has made his robot very agile and it is able to travel to any place that a human can visit. The robot is controlled remotely and has a 360 Degree camera mounted on top that can take photos and videos and transmit them back to base when connected to WiFi. Jarvis Robot has also fitted with an arm that adds more functionality to its arsenal. In terms of movement, currently, the robot is able to travel 15 to 20 meters based on the 9-volt battery that it operates on. In future, the robot is likely to be fitted with a GPS chip, which will allow it to function more independently. Vij Robotics Centre also plans to increase the robot’s battery capacity as well to allow it to operate and travel longer distances.

