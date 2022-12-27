Jamia Milia Islamia Set Up Committee To Review Implementation of 4-year Degree Courses

Jamia Millia Islamia: As per the university official, Jamia Millia Islamia has set up a committee to review the implementation of the UGCs directive to roll out the 4-year undergraduate honours degree courses from the next academic session. The report of the committee will be tabled during a meeting of the Academic Council in January after which the Executive Council will supervise the matter.

The committee is strategising ways to divide the three-year syllabus into four years. "We have formed a committee to look into implementation of the University Grants Commission (UGC) directives on four-year undergraduate degrees. The committee is looking into the matter and it is expected to submit a report in this regard soon," Registrar Nazim Husain Al-Jafri said.

At present, students become eligible for an honours degree after completing a three-year undergraduate programme.

Curriculum and Credit Framework for UG Students

Previously, UGC notified the curriculum and credit framework for undergraduate (UG) programmes that will provide students with multiple entries and exit options, a choice between single major and double major, and even interdisciplinary choices of subjects.

In the multiple entries and exit option, if the student leaves before three years, he/she will be allowed to rejoin within three years of their exit and will have to complete their degree within a stipulated period of seven years.

UGC Revises Existing CBCS system

UGC also asked all higher education institutes to make sure that they adopt the curriculum and credit framework for undergraduate programmes. The framework has been developed by revising the existing Choice-Based Credit System.

According to the programme, students will be able to pursue a four-year honours degree rather than a three-year course like at present. Apart from this, Honours degrees will be provided in two categories — honours and honours with research.

