JEE Main 2023: Admit Card For Jan 25 Exam to Release Today, Know How to Download Here

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card for January 25, 2023, examination today in online mode. Those interested candidates who are appearing for the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 examination to get admission into engineering programmes will be able to download the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card from the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

As per the recent updates, the National Testing Agency has released the JEE Main 2023 Admit Cards for January 24, 2023, exam on Saturday, January 21, 2023. However, the JEE Main Session 1 examination is scheduled to be held from January 24, 2023, to February 1, 2023.

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card Session 1 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

As per the updates, NTA has also made the JEE Main 2023 exam city intimation slips, which can be downloaded and accessed from the official website. Candidates are required to enter the application number, date of birth, or other necessary details by logging into jeemain.nta.nic.in. to get access to JEE Main 2023 Exam city intimation slips.

How to Download the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card?

Candidates who are appearing for the Joint Entrance Examination (MAIN) 2023 Session 1 examination are required to carry the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card to appear for the entrance exam. Go through the below-given steps to know how to download the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card.

Step 1: Visit NTA JEE Main’s official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card link available on the screen

Step 3: Login using the application number, password, and date of birth

Step 4: The JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Now, download the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card

Step 6: Take a printout of JEE Main 2023 January Session Hall Ticket for future use

