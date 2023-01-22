JEE Main 2023 Session 1: Check Exam Day Instructions, Dress Code Given Here

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) exam between January 24 to February 1, 2023. Registered candidates seeking admissions to various programmes such as BE, BTech, BArch and BPlanning will be able to give the exam after stringently following the exam day guidelines released by the official agency.

The JEE Main 2023 session 1 exam is scheduled to be held in 290 cities across India and 18 cities outside. For the BE and BTech JEE Main exams, NTA will organize the exams on different dates which are January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31 and February 1, 2023, while for BArch and BPlanning courses, the exams will be held on the second shift of January 28, 2023.

Moreover, the applicants who are taking the JEE Mains 2023 exam commencing on January 24 are advised to download and print all pages of the JEE Main 2023 admit card. Without admit cards, entries will not be permitted at the centres.

JEE Main 2023 List of Documents Required

The candidates must know what they need to bring to the examination halls. Given below is the list of all the necessary documents needed for JEE Main exam hall.

JEE Mains 2023 admit card (all pages) clearly printed on A4 size sheets

Self-declaration form/undertaking/proforma printed on an A4 size sheet (duly filled)

Valid photo ID proof of the candidate

A simple transparent Ball Point Pen (any colour)

Copy of the same photograph that was used in the registration form to paste on the attendance sheet

PwD certificate (if applicable)

Documents related to scribes (where applicable)

Other items allowed in JEE Main 2023 Exam Centre

A transparent water bottle

A mask & gloves

Personal hand sanitiser bottle (50 ml)

Sugar tablets, and fruits (like bananas, apples, and oranges) in case the candidate has diabetes

JEE Main 2023 Exam Day Dress Code

Any metallic object while appearing for JEE Main 2023 exam is strictly prohibited.

Candidates should avoid wearing any kind of jewellery, or ornaments.

Also, they are not allowed to wear any kind of electronic watch.

Candidates who wear Kara or Kirpan due to religious reasons have to report to the exam centre an hour before the gate closing time and also intimate the officials

Candidates must not cover their heads with a cap, dupatta, etc unless and until it is a customary dress for which they must have prior permission

