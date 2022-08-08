JEE Main Toppers 2022: NTA revises tie-breaking Formula, No Two Candidates to be Awarded Same Rank

JEE Main Toppers 2022: NTA declared the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result today - 8th August 2022. Putting an end to the long and anxious wait, the National Testing Agency formally declared the JEE Main July Results for all the registered candidates on its official website during the early morning hours. Along with the declaration of the JEE Main Result 2022, the exam authority is also expected to release the JEE Main Rank List 2022. The Rank will for JEE Main Exam, would essentially be the JEE Main Toppers List 2022 which comprise of the names of the candidates who have secured 100 percentile marks in the exam authority. While a formal list of JEE Main 2022 Toppers is yet to be officially released by the NTA, the agency has made and important change to its tie-breaking formula which will impact the JEE Main Toppers List 2022.

No 2 Candidates to Get Same Rank

One of the biggest changes that have been made to the JEE Main Tie Breaking Formula by NTA deals with the way rank is awarded to the candidates. As per the revised tie-breaking formula, no two candidates who score the same number of marks will be awarded the same rank. In order to calculate distinct ranks for JEE Main 2022 Toppers, the apex testing agency has included the criteria of application. This means that in case two candidates secure the same number of marks or identical scores, same marks in each of the subjects and have the same date of birth; the candidate who had applied the exam earlier would be given a higher rank. While the circumstances of candidates having the first three fields as completely identical is unlikely; but the provision will surely address concerns some students had about being accorded the same rank based on the same score.

How is JEE Main Rank calculated?

NTA has included a detailed chapter on how JEE Main Rank Calculation is done by the agency in the information brochure. The notification mentions that any candidate who has a higher NTA JEE Main Score will be given a higher corresponding rank by the NTA. Candidates who have identical marks or scores will be accorded rank on the basis of the tie-breaking formula, which is as follows:

Highest Score in Subjects i.e., Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry in the same order

Less Number of Incorrect Answers and Number of Correct Answers in each subject Age of Date of Birth of Candidate, with younger person being accorded higher rank

JEE Main Toppers List 2022 Session 1

Based on the aforementioned tie-breaking formula, NTA is expected to release the JEE Main 2022 Toppers List and JEE Main Rank List for Session 1 and Session 2 Combined. The apex testing agency had released the JEE Main Toppers List 2022 for Session 1 after the declaration of June Session Results. The JEE Main Toppers List 2022 Session 1 is given below for your reference.

Name of the Topper State Dheeraj Kurukunda Telangana Rupesh Biyani Telangana Boya Haren Sathvik Karnataka Aniket Chattopadhyay Telangana Sneha Pareek Assam Jasti Yashwanth VVS Telangana Sarthak Maheshwari Haryana Koyyana Suhas Andhra Pradesh Kushagra Srivastava Jharkhand Mrinal Garg Punjab Navya Rajasthan Penikalapati Ravi Kishore Andhra Pradesh Polisetty Karthikeya Andhra Pradesh Saumitra Garg Uttar Pradesh

JEE Main 2022 Toppers List for Session 2 will be updated on this page, as soon as it is formally released by the NTA. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to this page to get latest news and updates about JEE Main July Toppers List 2022.

