JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Results LIVE Declared: Check Paper 2 Scorecard Link and Topper List Details Here

08 Aug 01:40 PM JEE Main Paper 2 Results Expected Soon The National Testing Agency is yet to release the JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Results. The testing agency had earlier release the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Paper 1 Results.

08 Aug 12:29 PM When will the JEE Advanced 2022 Exams be conducted? JEE Advanced registrations are scheduled to commence from today - August 8, 2022 onwards. According to the schedule released, the JEE Advanced 2022 exams will be conducted on August 28, 2022. The exams will be held in two sessions. Paper 1 will be conducted from 9 AM to 12 Noon and Paper 2 will be conducted from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

08 Aug 11:49 AM JEE Main Cutoff Released The National Testing Agency has issued the Category wise cutoff for the JEE Main Session 2 Examinations. Students who have secured marks as per the cutoff mentioned will be eligible for the counselling and JEE Advanced 2022 Exams. Also Read: JEE Main 2022 Result, Cut-Offs (OUT): Check JEE Main Category-wise Cut-offs and Qualifying Marks Here

08 Aug 11:34 AM When will the JEE Advanced Registrations Commence According to schedule provided on the official website, the JEE Advanced 2022 Registrations will commence today - August 8, 2022 @ 4 PM. Students who have qualified the exams can complete the registrations through the link on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in

08 Aug 11:34 AM NTA Releases list of toppers The National Testing Agency has released the final scores for the JEE Main 2022 Paper 1 Examinations. As per reports, 24 candidates have received 100 percentile. NTA declares the final NTA scores for JEE (Main) - 2022 for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.); 24 candidates received a 100 NTA Score pic.twitter.com/h8GKwlM7E9 — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2022

08 Aug 11:12 AM Minmum maks required to qualify for JEE Advanced 2022 JEE Main 2022 Results were announced earlier today. Candidates who have qualified JEE Main and are interested in applying for JEE Advanced 2022 must note that in order to be eligible to apply for JEE Advanced they are required to be among the top 2,50,000 ranks in Paper 1 JEE Main exams.

08 Aug 10:56 AM Wrong Percentile shown A few of t he students who appeared for the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exams have pointed out a discrepency in their result and percentile shown. Students have pointed out wrong percentile as compared to the total marks secured. @DG_NTA @ALLENkota@ResonanceEdu@PhysicswallahAP#JEEMain2022#JEEMains2022#JEEMainResult



JEE Main 2022 Session-2 date 26th July Second shift with a score of 184/296 (1 question drop)

Percentile given is 97.8641883. Please Check.

There is glitch in the result. Rectify. — Gautam Biswas (@igautambiswas) August 7, 2022

08 Aug 10:43 AM JEE Main 2022 Statistics According to the statistics shared by the NTA officials approximately 468205 students registered for the JEE Main Session 1 and 2 exams out of which 404256 students appeared for both the sessions. A total of 622034 students registered for the session 2 exams out of which 540242 students appeared. Check complete statistics here.

08 Aug 10:28 AM Students demand a third attempt While the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Results were announced today by the NTA, students who have appeared for the exams are demanding for a third attempt to the exams. Students are complaining of glitches in the system during the second attempt and hence want a third chance at the exam. Dear @dpradhanbjp

Sir,During the JEE Main 2st attempt,students faced glitch/server .Some of us are even unable to write the exam due to serve problem. You are our only hope.Please look into the matter & allow a 3rd attempt for JEE Main 2022.

#JEEAspirantsFutureMatters pic.twitter.com/miEA0hrs8Q — JEE2022 Aspirant (@Aspirant2022IIT) August 1, 2022

08 Aug 10:17 AM Category-wise cutoff for JEE Advanced 2022 The Category-wise cutoff for admissions to JEE Advanced 2022 exams is available. Candidates can check the cutoff below. Category Rank / Score Common Rank List (CRL) 88.4121383 Gen-EWS 63.1114141 OBC - NCL 67.0090297 SC 43.082096 ST 26.7771328 Category PwD 0.0031029

08 Aug 10:04 AM What is the JEE Main 2022 Counselling procedure The candidates who have qualified te JEE Main 2022 exams will be eligible to apply for the counselling procedure at JoSAA. The eligible candidates need to visit the website and complete the counselling applications following which the seat allotmen results will be displayed and candidates can complete the further admission procedures.

08 Aug 09:47 AM What after JEE Main 2022 Results? Since the JEE Main 2022 Results have been announced, the National Testing Agency will shortly be announcing the JEE Main Toppers list for Session 2 Exams. The toppers list and merit list will contain the list of students who have secured the top ranks and the list of those who are eligible for further counselling and JEE Advanced Exams.

08 Aug 09:29 AM JEE Advanced 2022 Dates Rescheduled The JEE Advanced 2022 Registration dates have been rescheduled. With the JEE Main Results declared late, the JEE Advanced 2022 Registrations which were set to commence on August 7, 2022, have been postponed by a day and will now begin from today - August 8, 2022.

08 Aug 09:15 AM What to check in JEE Main Scorecard? The JEE Main Scorecard is available in the online mode. When downloading the JEE Main 2022 Scorecard students are required to check through all the details given on the scorecard. The JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Scorecard will contain the following details Name and Roll Number

Name of Examination

Subjects/ Paper Details

Marks Secured

Qualifying Marks

Qualifying Status

Eligibility for JEE Advanced

08 Aug 08:55 AM How to check JEE Main 2022 Results The JEE Main 2022 Results have been announced for Session 2 Paper 1 Exams. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Paper 1 Results. Step 1: Visit the JEE Main 2022 Official Website Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Paper 1 Scorecard link available Step 3: Enter the JEE Main Application Number and Password in the link provided Step 4: The JEE Main 2022 Results will be displayed Step 5: Download the JEE Main 2022 Results for further reference

08 Aug 08:38 AM Has the JEE Main 2022 Rank List been released Until now, the National Testing Agency has only released the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Results. The meit list and list of toppers will soon be announced by the officials.

08 Aug 08:35 AM Login Credentials check Scorecard To download the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Paper 1 Scorecard students are required to visit the official website and enter the JEE Main 2022 Application Number and Date of Birth in the result link provided.