JEECUP Counselling 2023 Choice Filling For Extra Round Special Phase Starts Today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, Check Schedule Here

JEECUP Counselling 2023: JEECUP has commenced the choice-filling process for the UPJEE 2023 extra round special phase counselling today: September 11, 2023. Candidates can participate in the extra round special phase counselling at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Check the details here

Updated: Sep 11, 2023 11:26 IST
JEECUP Counselling 2023: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has started the choice-filling process for the UPJEE 2023 extra round special phase counselling today: September 11, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who were not able to accept their allocated seat in the previous round of counselling can participate in the extra round special phase counselling through the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in. 

As per the given schedule, candidates can fill their preferences between September 11 and 12, 2023. The seat allocation list will be released on September 13, 2023. The document verification process is scheduled to be conducted between September 13 to 15, 2023. 

JEECUP Counselling 2023 Extra Round Choice Filling Window - Direct Link

UPJEE Polytechnic Extra Round Special Phase Counselling 2023 Schedule

Candidates can check the dates related to the JEECUP 2023 extra round special phase counselling in the table mentioned below:

Events

Dates

Choice filling by the candidates

September 11 to 12, 2023

Seat allotment

September 13, 2023 (upto 12 pm)

Document verification at the district help centre

September 13, 2023 (from 2 pm) to September 15, 2023 (5 pm)

Balance fee deposit

September 13 to 15, 2023 (till 12 pm)

How to fill out the choices for UPJEE 2023 counselling online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to fill out the choices for the UP Polytechnic counselling 2023 online.

Step 1: Go to the official site of JEECUP - jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: Now, click on the UPJEE counselling registration link available on the home page

Step 3: Fill out the required details as asked

Step 4: Make the choices as per your preference and click on submit

Step 5: Download the application confirmation page and take a printout of it for further use

