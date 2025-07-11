Karnataka School Holidays in July 2025: Public Holidays & Rain-Related School Closures; Details Here

Karnataka is set to observe a variety of holidays in July 2025, providing diverse opportunities for rest, celebration, and cultural observance throughout the state. This extensive holiday schedule serves various groups, including government employees, educational institutions, and the general public. However, unforeseen holidays have been declared due to severe disruptions caused by heavy rainfall in Karnataka. The Karnataka government has decided closure of school for two days amid heavy rain in different parts of the state. Indian Meteorological Department, IMD has declared red alert in several districts due to which the local administration has decided to close schools on July 11 and July 12. Karnataka Bandh July 25 Small-scale traders and vendors in Bengaluru have called off their protest against Goods and Services Tax (GST) notices following a meeting with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday. Consequently, the Bengaluru bandh planned for July 25 has been cancelled.

Therefore, all services in Bengaluru, including banks, educational institutions, hospitals, and shops, are expected to operate normally tomorrow. July 17 Declared Holiday for Udupi Schools Due to heavy rainfall in the region of Kogadu and Udupi, local administration has decided for the closure of schools on July 17, 2025. The decision came from the local administration for the Anganwadi Centres, government aided, private primary and high schools. The Kogadu district collector ordered closure of Anganwadis, private, primary, pre University Colleges in the district after seeing heavy rain condition in the area. These holidays are declared as a saftey measure for children and public communication Karnataka School Holiday List in July 2025 Parents and students who are looking for school holiday in July 2025 can refer the table below. There will be a holiday on July 21 on the occasion of Bonalu, celebrated in Ashad month. Sundays will be a preferred holiday for the schools. Along with this rain distruptuions have also led to some more holidays in the state. The official notification by the local government should be referred to know about the rain alert holidays in Karnataka.

July 6, 2025 Muharram July 11 and 12 Rain- related holiday July 21, 2025 Bonalu July 15 School Holiday in Karnataka? As the holiest month of Hindus - Shravan has started, it has made many wonder whether another set of school closure is expected for the students. The Ashadha to Shravana transition marks the beginning of many lively festivals like nagara panchami, Varalakshmi Varatam, Gowri Habba, Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri, Dasara and Deepavali. These festival tend to have statewide public and school holidays as cultural and religious significance. Though 15 July has not been officially announced as school holiday in Karnataka. It is advised for the students and concerned parents to keep a check on related updates. Already the school regularity has been distrupted due to heavy downpour in the state which is affecting the each teaching day in schools. Parents and teachers express their concern over lost educational time, especially in an age demanding tech savvy and AI ready students.

Why will there be Holiday on July 14? The Indian Meterological Department has issued red alert for several areas in the state, due to which closure of schools can be expected on July 14. IMD has issued red alert for areas like Bengaluru urban and rural, Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, and Ramanagara Shivamogga, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru Mangaluru, Udupi, Uttara Kannada. Therefore for the saftey of the students, the local govenment is closing the schools. However, no official notification has been released by the authorities. Parents and Students are advised to keep check on regular updates on rain related holidays. Is It a Holiday in School in Karnataka The Karnataka government is preferably announcing a holiday for students on July 11 and July 12, 2025. This holiday is declared after red alerts due to heavy rain have been issued by the Indian Meteorological Department. As per the weather forecasts, intense rainfall is expected in several districts of Karnatak on Friday and Saturday. Considering the safety of the students, the administration took decision for the closure of schools.