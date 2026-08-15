Karnataka PGET 2026: KEA Invites Admission to Post Graduate Dental Courses, Apply Till August 17
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is inviting admission to Post Graduate Dental courses in Government, Private and Minority Dental Colleges for the year 2026-27 in the state of Karnataka. Candidates can apply and register online on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. The registrations will close on August 17, 2026 at 11:59 PM. The last date to pay the online application fee is August 18, 2026 till 6 PM.
In a latest notice, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is inviting admission to Post Graduate Dental courses in Government Dental colleges, Government Quota seats in Private and Minority Dental Colleges and Private seats in Private Dental colleges for the year 2026-27 in the state of Karnataka. Interested and eligible candidates can apply and register online on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.
The registrations began on August 14, 2026 from 11 AM, and will duly close on August 17, 2026 at 11:59 PM. The last date to pay the online application fee is August 18, 2026 till 6 PM. Applicants are advised to read the Information Bulletin PGNEET-2026 before registering online for admission to PG Dental courses. Candidates must fulfil the eligibility conditions and the following protocol, including submitting the documents and certificates. Students are advised to adhere to the deadlines as there is little to no scope of deadline extension from KEA.
PG MDS 2026 – Verification Appointment Link | 15/08/2026
KEA PGET Dental Admission 2026: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who have scored more than or equal to the prescribed minimum score in NEET MDS 2026 are eligible to apply for PG Dental Degree courses.
However, it must be noted that Non-Karnataka resident candidates will not be eligible for reservation. If they have scored the required minimum 50th percentile or above, fixed for 'GENERAL (UR)' category as per the qualifying criteria, then only they are eligible to register for KEA admissions.
It must be noticed that Karnataka SC/ST/OBC eligibility criteria are applicable to Karnataka SC/ST/OBC candidates only. The Scheduled Caste candidates must obtain caste certificates with internal reservation of SCA, SCB, SCC printed on them while applying and enter the RD number; failing which they will not be eligible to select seats reserved for Scheduled Caste category
Official Notice: PGET - 2026 NOTIFICATION (13-08-2026)
PG DENTAL - 2026 DOCUMENT VERIFICATION (15-08-2026)
PG MEDICAL\ DENTAL - 2026 E - BROCHURE (15-08-2026)
For more details please visit KEA Website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.
Also Read: BSEB Simultala Class 6 Admission 2026: Applications Open at biharsimultala.com, Apply Till August 18
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.