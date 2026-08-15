Karnataka PGET 2026: KEA Invites Admission to Post Graduate Dental Courses, Apply Till August 17

In a latest notice, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is inviting admission to Post Graduate Dental courses in Government Dental colleges, Government Quota seats in Private and Minority Dental Colleges and Private seats in Private Dental colleges for the year 2026-27 in the state of Karnataka. Interested and eligible candidates can apply and register online on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

The registrations began on August 14, 2026 from 11 AM, and will duly close on August 17, 2026 at 11:59 PM. The last date to pay the online application fee is August 18, 2026 till 6 PM. Applicants are advised to read the Information Bulletin PGNEET-2026 before registering online for admission to PG Dental courses. Candidates must fulfil the eligibility conditions and the following protocol, including submitting the documents and certificates. Students are advised to adhere to the deadlines as there is little to no scope of deadline extension from KEA.