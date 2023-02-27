    Kerala Plus Two Model Exam 2023 Date Revised, Check DHSE Kerala Date Sheet Here

    Kerala Plus Two Model Exam 2023: DHSE has revised Kerala plus two model exam date for the paper scheduled to be held on February 28. Students can check revised Kerala Plus Two date sheet 2023 at dhsekerala.gov.in. Know revised date here 

    Updated: Feb 27, 2023 13:47 IST
    Kerala Plus Two Model Exam 2023 Date Revised
    Kerala Plus Two Model Exam 2023 Date Revised

    Kerala Plus Two Model Exam 2023: As per the recent updates, the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has revised the Kerala plus two model exam date 2023. Students can check revised Kerala plus two model exam date 2023 and time table at dhsekerala.gov.in. As per the official notice, Kerala plus 2 model exam scheduled to be held on February 28 will be now be conducted on March 4, 2023. 

    The Board is conducting Kerala mock exams to help the students in preparing for the exam. The mock exams for Kerala DHSE Plus 2 will be held from February 27 to March 4, 2023. The Kerala Plus Two practical began on February 1, 2023, and concluded on February 25. Students are advised to check with their respective schools for their plus two practical exam timetable. 

    Revised Kerala Plus Two Model Exam Dates 2023 

    Dates

    Subjects

    February 27, 2023

    Sociology, Anthropology, Electronic Systems

    February 27, 2023

    Chemistry, History, Islamic History & Culture, Business

    Studies, Communicative English 

    March 1, 2023

    Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy

    March 1, 2023

    Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahithya, Computer Application, English Literature

    March 2, 2023

    English (Part I)

    March 2, 2023

    Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism,

    Computer Science, Statistics

    March 3, 2023

    Part II Languages, Computer Science And Information

    Technology 

    March 4, 2023

    Mathematics, Part Iii Languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology

    March 4, 2023

    Physics, Economics

    Check Kerala Plus Two Model Exam Date Sheet 2023 - Direct Link

    Kerala Plus Two Model Exam Timings 

    As per the official notice released, the Kerala Plus Two Model exam timings for subjects without practicals will be held from 9.30 AM To 12.15 PM and 2 to 4.45 PM. Whereas the subjects with practicals except Biology and Music will be held from 9.30 to 11.45 AM and 2 to 4.45 PM including coot off time (15 minutes). The Biology paper will be held from 2 to 4.25 PM. 

    Also Read: ICSE Board Exam 2023 Begins With English Paper, Check Class 10 Timings and Guidelines Here 

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification