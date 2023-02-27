Kerala Plus Two Model Exam 2023 Date Revised, Check DHSE Kerala Date Sheet Here

Kerala Plus Two Model Exam 2023: As per the recent updates, the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has revised the Kerala plus two model exam date 2023. Students can check revised Kerala plus two model exam date 2023 and time table at dhsekerala.gov.in. As per the official notice, Kerala plus 2 model exam scheduled to be held on February 28 will be now be conducted on March 4, 2023.

The Board is conducting Kerala mock exams to help the students in preparing for the exam. The mock exams for Kerala DHSE Plus 2 will be held from February 27 to March 4, 2023. The Kerala Plus Two practical began on February 1, 2023, and concluded on February 25. Students are advised to check with their respective schools for their plus two practical exam timetable.

Revised Kerala Plus Two Model Exam Dates 2023

Dates Subjects February 27, 2023 Sociology, Anthropology, Electronic Systems February 27, 2023 Chemistry, History, Islamic History & Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English March 1, 2023 Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy March 1, 2023 Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahithya, Computer Application, English Literature March 2, 2023 English (Part I) March 2, 2023 Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics March 3, 2023 Part II Languages, Computer Science And Information Technology March 4, 2023 Mathematics, Part Iii Languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology March 4, 2023 Physics, Economics

Check Kerala Plus Two Model Exam Date Sheet 2023 - Direct Link

Kerala Plus Two Model Exam Timings

As per the official notice released, the Kerala Plus Two Model exam timings for subjects without practicals will be held from 9.30 AM To 12.15 PM and 2 to 4.45 PM. Whereas the subjects with practicals except Biology and Music will be held from 9.30 to 11.45 AM and 2 to 4.45 PM including coot off time (15 minutes). The Biology paper will be held from 2 to 4.25 PM.

Also Read: ICSE Board Exam 2023 Begins With English Paper, Check Class 10 Timings and Guidelines Here