  1. Home
  2. News
  3. MAH CET 2023: 3 Year LLB Applications Close Today, Apply at cetcell.mahacet.org

MAH CET 2023: 3 Year LLB Applications Close Today, Apply at cetcell.mahacet.org

MAH CET 3 Year LLB application window closes today. Candidates eligible to apply can complete the registration and application process through the link given here. 

jagran josh
Updated: Apr 4, 2023 08:26 IST
MAH CET 3 year LLB registration window closes today
MAH CET 3 year LLB registration window closes today

MAH CET 3 Year LLB 2023: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will close the MAH CET 2023 3-year LLB registration window today - April 4, 2023. Candidates applying for the MAH CET 2023 exams can visit the 3-year LLB link and complete the registration and application process. 

The application date which was earlier scheduled for March 31, 2023, was extended a second time to April 4, 2023. Candidates who are eligible to apply for the MAH CET 2023 3-year LLB Exam can visit the official website and complete the registration and application process. The Maharashtra CET 3-year LLB entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 2 and 3, 2023. 

Candidates can complete the MAH CET application process through the link available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. A direct link for candidates to complete the MAH CET 3-year LLB applications are also available below. 

MAH CET 3-Year LLB Registrations - Click Here

MAH CET 3 year LLB 2023 - Eligibility

  • Candidates who have completed their class 12 board exams and those appearing for the class 12 exams this year are eligible to apply for MAH CET 3-year LLB entrance.
  • Students applying must have completed their studies from a recognised board or institution.
  • The applications of those who do not fulfil the eligibility criteria will not be considered

MAH CET 3 Year LLB Exam 2023 - Steps to Apply

The Maharashtra CET 2023 application process is conducted completely online. Students applying are required to have a valid email id and mobile number which will be used for the registration process along with other details. Students can follow the below-given steps to complete the Maharashtra CET 3-year LLB applications.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra CET cell

Step 2: Click on the MAH CET 3-year LLB section

Step 3: Click on Registrations and enter the required details

Step 4: Login to fill up the MAH CET application

Step 5: Upload all necessary documents and submit the application fee

Step 6: Click on the final submission link

Also Read: MAH CET 3-year LLB 2023: Registration Date Re-extended, Check New Dates Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023