MAH CET 2023: 3 Year LLB Applications Close Today, Apply at cetcell.mahacet.org

MAH CET 3 Year LLB 2023: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will close the MAH CET 2023 3-year LLB registration window today - April 4, 2023. Candidates applying for the MAH CET 2023 exams can visit the 3-year LLB link and complete the registration and application process.

The application date which was earlier scheduled for March 31, 2023, was extended a second time to April 4, 2023. Candidates who are eligible to apply for the MAH CET 2023 3-year LLB Exam can visit the official website and complete the registration and application process. The Maharashtra CET 3-year LLB entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 2 and 3, 2023.

Candidates can complete the MAH CET application process through the link available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. A direct link for candidates to complete the MAH CET 3-year LLB applications are also available below.

MAH CET 3 year LLB 2023 - Eligibility

Candidates who have completed their class 12 board exams and those appearing for the class 12 exams this year are eligible to apply for MAH CET 3-year LLB entrance.

Students applying must have completed their studies from a recognised board or institution.

The applications of those who do not fulfil the eligibility criteria will not be considered

MAH CET 3 Year LLB Exam 2023 - Steps to Apply

The Maharashtra CET 2023 application process is conducted completely online. Students applying are required to have a valid email id and mobile number which will be used for the registration process along with other details. Students can follow the below-given steps to complete the Maharashtra CET 3-year LLB applications.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra CET cell

Step 2: Click on the MAH CET 3-year LLB section

Step 3: Click on Registrations and enter the required details

Step 4: Login to fill up the MAH CET application

Step 5: Upload all necessary documents and submit the application fee

Step 6: Click on the final submission link

