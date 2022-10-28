MHT-CET 2022: 5 year LLB Round 2 Counselling Registrations Commence, Apply at cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET 5 year LLB Counselling: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has commenced the MHT CET 5 year LLB Round 2 Counselling procedure today. Candidates eligible for the counselling procedure can visit the official website today to complete the registration and choice-filling process.

According to the date provided, the last date for students to complete the Registration, Edit the Application form, and upload documents and Compulsory Option form filling Dates for Round II 5-year LLB counselling is October 31, 2022.

The 5 year (Integrated) LLB Round 2 Counselling Registration and choice filling link is available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. A direct link for students to complete the MHT CET 5 year LLB Round 2 Counselling registration is also provided below.

MHT CET Round 2 Counselling 5 Year LLB - Click Here

MHT CET 2022 5 Year LLB counselling Round 2 Registration

The Round 2 registrations for MHT CET 5 year LLB counselling have commenced on the official website. Candidates who were unable to secure a seat in the first round can also register for the LLB counselling. Follow the steps provided here to check the MHT CET 5 year LLB counselling Registration process.

Step 1: Visit the MHT CET 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the CAP Portal link

Step 3: Click on the 5 year LLB Section

Step 4: Click on the ‘New Registration’ link and enter the required details

Step 5: Upload all documents and enter the choices in order of preference

Step 6: Submit the registration fee and click on the final submission link

It must be noted that the College Options/preferences provided for Round-I will not be automatically considered for the next round (Second Round) and candidates failing to submit and lock the fresh option form for Round-II between the given time period will not be considered for allocation in Round-II.

Students must make sure that they enter the Choices for the counselling procedure in the order of preference so that they will be allotted seats based on the same. As per the given schedule, the alphabetical merit list for Round 2 will be released on November 3, 2022, and the final merit list will be released on November 10, 2022. The MHT CET 2022 Round 2 allocation list will be out on November 14, 2022.

