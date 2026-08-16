MHT CET CAP 2026 Round 2 Cutoff Released; Check Percentile, Merit List Details Here

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the MHT CET CAP Round 2 cutoff 2026 for admission to first-year engineering and technology courses. Candidates who participated in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) can now check the college-wise and course-wise closing percentiles through the official counselling website.

The MHT CET CAP Round 2 cutoff 2026 has been released along with the Round 2 seat allotment details. The cutoff enables candidates to check the last admitted percentile for different colleges, courses, categories and seat types.

Candidates can also check their MHT CET CAP Round 2 allotment status by logging in to the official portal using their application credentials. The admission process for candidates allotted seats in Round 2 is currently underway, with the deadline for completing admission formalities set for August 18.