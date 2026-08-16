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MHT CET CAP 2026 Round 2 Cutoff Released; Check Percentile, Merit List Details Here

Apeksha Agarwal
By Apeksha Agarwal
Last Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 12:32 IST

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the MHT CET CAP round 2 cutoff 2026 for engineering admission. Students can check the cutoff, merit list pdf details on the official website.

MHT CET CAP 2026 Round 2 Cutoff Released; Check Percentile, Merit List Details Here
MHT CET CAP 2026 Round 2 Cutoff Released; Check Percentile, Merit List Details Here
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The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the MHT CET CAP Round 2 cutoff 2026 for admission to first-year engineering and technology courses. Candidates who participated in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) can now check the college-wise and course-wise closing percentiles through the official counselling website.

The MHT CET CAP Round 2 cutoff 2026 has been released along with the Round 2 seat allotment details. The cutoff enables candidates to check the last admitted percentile for different colleges, courses, categories and seat types. 

Candidates can also check their MHT CET CAP Round 2 allotment status by logging in to the official portal using their application credentials. The admission process for candidates allotted seats in Round 2 is currently underway, with the deadline for completing admission formalities set for August 18.

MHT CET CAP Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Key Highlights

Particular

Details

Exam

MHT CET 2026

Counselling

MHT CET CAP 2026

Round

Round 2

Cutoff Status

Released

Admission

Engineering and Technology courses

Cutoff Format

College-wise and course-wise percentile

Seat Allotment

Released

Admission Deadline

August 18, 2026

Official Website

fe2026.mahacet.org

How to Check MHT CET CAP Round 2 Cutoff 2026?

  1. Visit the official website: fe2026.mahacet.org
  2. Go to the Cut Off List section
  3. Select the CAP Round II cutoff link
  4. Open the relevant PDF
  5. Search for the preferred college or institute code
  6. Check the branch, category and closing percentile
  7. Download the PDF for future reference

MHT CET CAP Round 2 Merit List 2026

The MHT CET CAP merit list 2026 is used as an important basis for the Centralised Admission Process. Candidate's allotments are determined based on merit, preferences submitted during the option process and the availability of seats.

The Round 2 allotment status can be accessed through the official Maharashtra engineering admission portal using the candidate's application ID and date of birth.

MHT CET CAP 2026 Round 3

After completion of the Round 2 admission process, the counselling process will move towards the next CAP round. Candidates who have not secured their preferred college or branch should monitor the official portal for the Round 3 schedule, vacancy details and option-form instructions.

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Executive - Editorial

Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future. 

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First Published: Aug 16, 2026, 12:32 IST

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