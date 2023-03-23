  1. Home
  MP Private School Admission 2023: Application Window Closes Today, Check Details Here

MP Private School Admission 2023: Application Window Closes Today, Check Details Here

The Social Education Department, Madhya Pradesh will close the registrations for free admissions to private schools in Madhya Pradesh under the RTE Act today, March 23, 2023. Interested parents who are yet to apply can fill out the registration form through the official website- educationportal.mp.gov.in. Check complete details here

Mar 23, 2023
MP Private School Admissions 2023: As per the recent updates, the Social Education Department, Madhya Pradesh will close the admission application window for free admissions to private schools in Madhya Pradesh under the Right to Education (RTE) Act today, March 23, 2023, in online mode. Interested parents/ guardians who have not applied yet can register for the MP Admissions 2023 by filling out the registration form through the official website- educationportal.mp.gov.in

According to the official tweet shared by the School Education Department of Madhya Pradesh, the Director of State Education Centre Dhanraju S said the online application and correction window for the MP Private School Admission 2023 will be available on the RTE/Education portal and will open till March 23. He further informed that parents who have applied for the MP Private School Admissions 2023 can get their documents verified at the Public Education Centres by March 25. 

