MP Private School Admission 2023: Application Window Closes Today, Check Details Here

MP Private School Admissions 2023: As per the recent updates, the Social Education Department, Madhya Pradesh will close the admission application window for free admissions to private schools in Madhya Pradesh under the Right to Education (RTE) Act today, March 23, 2023, in online mode. Interested parents/ guardians who have not applied yet can register for the MP Admissions 2023 by filling out the registration form through the official website- educationportal.mp.gov.in
According to the official tweet shared by the School Education Department of Madhya Pradesh, the Director of State Education Centre Dhanraju S said the online application and correction window for the MP Private School Admission 2023 will be available on the RTE/Education portal and will open till March 23. He further informed that parents who have applied for the MP Private School Admissions 2023 can get their documents verified at the Public Education Centres by March 25.
निजी विद्यालयों में निःशुल्क प्रवेश के लिए आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि 23 मार्च— School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) March 22, 2023
➡️अब तक 1 लाख 2 हजार से अधिक हुए आवेदन
MP School Admissions 2023 Important Dates
According to the official notice, parents or guardians who have applied for the Madhya Pradesh Private School Admissions 2023 can check the important dates given below.
Events
Dates
Last Date to Apply for MP School Admissions 2023
March 23, 2023
Document Verification
March 25, 2023
Online lottery for School Allotment
March 28, 2023
Madhya Pradesh School Admissions 2023
In the official notification, the Director State Education Centre Dhanraju S said that this year around 2 lakh 84 thousand seats are available for free admission in the first class of 27 thousand 314 private schools in Madhya Pradesh. Moreover, the online lottery will be opened for school allotment through a transparent method on March 28, 2023, and once the lottery process is complete, the information about the allotted seat will be provided via SMS on the registered mobile number.
