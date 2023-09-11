Nagaland NBSE Class 8 and 9 exam 2023 for phase 1 from Sept 21, Check exam day guidelines here

Nagaland NBSE Phase 1 Board Exam 2023: Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has released the exam day instructions regarding the conducting of classes 8th and 9th exams 2023. As per the notification released, NBSE will conduct the class 8, and 9 exams in two phases: phase 1 and phase 2. The phase 1 exam will begin in September whereas phase 2 will be held in December.

As per the dates released, the phase I exams will begin on September 21, 2023. The NBSE class 8th and 9th phase 1 exams for both classes will conclude on September 27, 2023. Students can check and download the NBSE phase 1 datesheet 2023 at nbsel.edu.in.

NBSE Class 8, 9 Question Papers for both phases

The question papers of classes 8th and 9th subjects will be as per the division of topics and marks as uploaded by the board on its website. NBSE stated that it will provide question papers for class 9 exams of all the subjects to the respective schools.

“The Board will provide Class 8 question paper to all government schools, whereas the private schools shall prepare their own question paper based on the design of question paper uploaded in the portal and conduct the examination with the same routine for Class 8 examination 2023” the Nagaland board stated.

As per the recent notice released, the board had earlier uploaded a subject-wise division of syllabus for both phases on its portal. NBSE informed all the headmasters and principals of all the schools to make “ Students aware of the division in the syllabus for the two phases of examinations.”

Private schools to mail NBSE question papers by October 10, 2023

According to the board, all the private schools will conduct class 8 exams, phase 1 as per the schedule. “ Private schools will have to prepare the class 8 question papers for phase 1 as per the board guidelines and will have to mail the question paper in pdf format to nbseqpaper@gmail.com till October 10, 2023, after the exams have been conducted”.

Nagaland Board Question Papers to be uploaded to NBSE Portal

The board will upload a password file on September 16, 2023, in its portal. The schools will have to log in and download the password file. The password-protected PDF file question papers for phase 1 exams will be uploaded in the NBSE portal a day ahead of the examination at 10 am in the morning for every subject as per the routine.

NBSE Nagaland Result 2024

The final results of the Nagaland Board will be prepared by the schools including the internal assessment and the consolidated marks of both phases with the internal assessment will be submitted together to the board’s office after the phase 2 exams are concluded.

