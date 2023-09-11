  1. Home
  2. News
  3. CBSE Board Exams 2024: Private Registrations for Class 10, 12 Starts Tomorrow; Apply at cbse.gov.in

CBSE Board Exams 2024: Private Registrations for Class 10, 12 Starts Tomorrow; Apply at cbse.gov.in

CBSE Board Exams 2024 private registrations will begin tomorrow: September 12, 2023. Students can apply on the official website: cbse.gov.in before the last date. Get direct link here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 11, 2023 14:13 IST
CBSE Private Candidate Form 2023
CBSE Private Candidate Form 2023

CBSE Board Exams 2024: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will commence the class 10, and 12 registrations for CBSE board exams 2024. Private students can apply on the official website: cbse.gov.in from tomorrow onwards. It is advised that students fill out the application form before the last date as the authorities may not provide further extensions. 

Candidates who have been placed in the compartment category or wish to re-appear as private students to improve their performance in exams can apply. Those who wish to take up additional subjects can also apply.

Read: Chandrayaan 3 Essay Competition for School Students (PDF Download) - Registration Link

CBSE Board Exams 2024 to be held from February 

The authorities will administer the CBSE board exams 2024 from February to April along with the main board exams. As per the instructions, private students can not choose subjects involving laboratory practice. They will be able to select from the auto-generated subjects available on the website. 

An official statement of the board reads, ‘’However, Women Private Students (Delhi only) can offer Home Science with Practical. Similarly, Candidates with visual impairment (Blindness) (Delhi only) have the option of offering any one of the codes of Music Subject i.e., 031 or 032 or 033 or 034 or 035, or 36.’’

Students need NOT Submit Previous Markhsheets

CBSE board has further stated that started that students do not need to submit their original mark sheets and certificates of last year’s examination. Students who are applying for improvement of performance or additional subjects will be given separate fresh mark sheet cum certificates having marks secured in the exams. 

For more information on exams or the CBSE Private candidate form, candidates can visit the official website. 

Also Read: Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2023 II Shortly at karresults.nic.in; Steps to Download Mark Sheet Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023