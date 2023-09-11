CBSE Board Exams 2024: Private Registrations for Class 10, 12 Starts Tomorrow; Apply at cbse.gov.in

CBSE Board Exams 2024: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will commence the class 10, and 12 registrations for CBSE board exams 2024. Private students can apply on the official website: cbse.gov.in from tomorrow onwards. It is advised that students fill out the application form before the last date as the authorities may not provide further extensions.

Candidates who have been placed in the compartment category or wish to re-appear as private students to improve their performance in exams can apply. Those who wish to take up additional subjects can also apply.

CBSE Board Exams 2024 to be held from February

The authorities will administer the CBSE board exams 2024 from February to April along with the main board exams. As per the instructions, private students can not choose subjects involving laboratory practice. They will be able to select from the auto-generated subjects available on the website.

An official statement of the board reads, ‘’However, Women Private Students (Delhi only) can offer Home Science with Practical. Similarly, Candidates with visual impairment (Blindness) (Delhi only) have the option of offering any one of the codes of Music Subject i.e., 031 or 032 or 033 or 034 or 035, or 36.’’

Students need NOT Submit Previous Markhsheets

CBSE board has further stated that started that students do not need to submit their original mark sheets and certificates of last year’s examination. Students who are applying for improvement of performance or additional subjects will be given separate fresh mark sheet cum certificates having marks secured in the exams.

For more information on exams or the CBSE Private candidate form, candidates can visit the official website.

