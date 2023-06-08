  1. Home
NEET Result 2023 Expected Soon, Check Steps to Download Scorecard, Previous Year Cut off Here

NEET UG result 2023 is likely to be announced by this week. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download their NEET scorecard online at neet.nta.nic.in or nta.results.in. 

Updated: Jun 8, 2023 18:55 IST
NEET Results 2023: National Testing Agency(NTA) is expected to release the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG result soon. With the closing of the objection window against the NEET provisional answer key on June 6, 2023, it is expected that the NEET UG result will be announced by this week. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download their NEET scorecard online at neet.nta.nic.in or nta.results.in.

The NTA conducted the NEET UG 2023 examination on May 7, 2023 for admission of eligible candidates to these courses: MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, BVSc, and AH seats, along with AIIMS and JIPMER seats.

This year, around 20.87 lakh candidates registered for the NEET examination, which is almost 2.57 lakhs higher from NEET 2022. Furthermore, NEET 2023 also registered an attendance of almost 97% i.e. approximately 20.5 lakh students appeared for the NEET examination 2023. 

NEET 2023 Result Date 

Candidates can check the table to know the result and other related dates of NEET: 

Events 

Dates 

NEET exam date for Manipur candidates

June 6, 2023

NEET exam date

May 7, 2023

NEET UG Results

June 10, 2023 (Tentative)

Commencement of NEET UG counselling

To be announced

How to download NEET Scorecard 2023? 

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check NEET results online at the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to download NEET scorecard: 

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA at neet.nta.nic.in 
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on NEET UG result link and click on it
  • Step 3: Upon clicking on the link, a login page will appear on the screen 
  •  Enter the required credentials: application number and date of birth
  • Step 4: The scorecard will be available on the screen 
  • Step 5: Download the NEET result Pdf for future reference.

What details will be mentioned on NEET UG Scorecard 2023?

In the table below, it is expected that the following information will be mentioned on scorecard of NEET UG: 

Information

Information 

Candidate's Roll Number

Application Number

Total Marks obtained

Percentile Score

NEET Cutoff Score

NEET All India Rank

NEET Qualifying Status

NEET AIR for 15% AIQ seats

NEET Results 2023: Previous Year Cutoff Statistics

Since there are more applicants this year than last year for the NEET UG exam, it is anticipated that the NEET cutoff will likewise be higher this year than it was in 2022. In the table below, check category-wise previous years' NEET cutoffs.

Category

NEET cutoff percentile

NEET cut-off 2022

NEET cut-off 2021

NEET cut-off 2020 scores

General/EWS

50th percentile

715-117

720-138

720-147

SC/ST/OBC

40th percentile

116-93

137-108

146-113

Unreserved-PH

45th percentile

116-105

137-122

146-129

SC/ST/OBC-PH

40th percentile

104-93

121-108

128-113

Also Read: NEET Cut Off 2023: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Year Cut Off, Percentile and Qualifying Criteria
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling
