NEET Result 2023 Expected Soon, Check Steps to Download Scorecard, Previous Year Cut off Here

NEET Results 2023: National Testing Agency(NTA) is expected to release the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG result soon. With the closing of the objection window against the NEET provisional answer key on June 6, 2023, it is expected that the NEET UG result will be announced by this week. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download their NEET scorecard online at neet.nta.nic.in or nta.results.in.

The NTA conducted the NEET UG 2023 examination on May 7, 2023 for admission of eligible candidates to these courses: MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, BVSc, and AH seats, along with AIIMS and JIPMER seats.

This year, around 20.87 lakh candidates registered for the NEET examination, which is almost 2.57 lakhs higher from NEET 2022. Furthermore, NEET 2023 also registered an attendance of almost 97% i.e. approximately 20.5 lakh students appeared for the NEET examination 2023.

NEET 2023 Result Date

Candidates can check the table to know the result and other related dates of NEET:

Events Dates NEET exam date for Manipur candidates June 6, 2023 NEET exam date May 7, 2023 NEET UG Results June 10, 2023 (Tentative) Commencement of NEET UG counselling To be announced

How to download NEET Scorecard 2023?

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check NEET results online at the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to download NEET scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA at neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NEET UG result link and click on it

Step 3: Upon clicking on the link, a login page will appear on the screen

Enter the required credentials: application number and date of birth

Step 4: The scorecard will be available on the screen

Step 5: Download the NEET result Pdf for future reference.

What details will be mentioned on NEET UG Scorecard 2023?

In the table below, it is expected that the following information will be mentioned on scorecard of NEET UG:

Information Information Candidate's Roll Number Application Number Total Marks obtained Percentile Score NEET Cutoff Score NEET All India Rank NEET Qualifying Status NEET AIR for 15% AIQ seats

NEET Results 2023: Previous Year Cutoff Statistics

Since there are more applicants this year than last year for the NEET UG exam, it is anticipated that the NEET cutoff will likewise be higher this year than it was in 2022. In the table below, check category-wise previous years' NEET cutoffs.

Category NEET cutoff percentile NEET cut-off 2022 NEET cut-off 2021 NEET cut-off 2020 scores General/EWS 50th percentile 715-117 720-138 720-147 SC/ST/OBC 40th percentile 116-93 137-108 146-113 Unreserved-PH 45th percentile 116-105 137-122 146-129 SC/ST/OBC-PH 40th percentile 104-93 121-108 128-113

