Official CUET PG Result 2023 Date and Time Announced, Check Final Result Latest News and Direct Link to Download Scorecard Here!

CUET PG Result 2023: The National Testing Agency has announced the date and time for the announcement of the CUET PG result. According to the official notification issued, the CUET PG result will be available on the official website tonight or tomorrow morning - July 20 or 21, 2023. Students who have appeared for the CUET PG exams can check their results through the link given.

CUET PG exams were conducted from June 5 to 17, 2023, and June 22 to 30, 2023. This year a total of 876908 students appeared for the exams. To check the results, students are required to visit the official website and enter the application number and password in the given link.

CUET PG 2023 results will be available on the website - cuet.nta.nic.in. A direct link for students to check CUET PG result will be available here as soon as the result is announced online.

CUET PG 2023 Result Date and Time

The National Testing Agency has issued the date and time for the announcement of the CUET PG 2023 exams. According to the official notification, the CUET PG result will be announced today or tomorrow Candidates can visit the official website cut.nta.nic.in to check their results.

CUET-PG: NTA is aiming to announce CUET-PG results either tonight or tomorrow morning. Please visit the NTA website for updates. pic.twitter.com/M1c8OpOtsy — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) July 20, 2023

How to Check CUET PG Result 2023

The CUET PG result 2023 will be available on the official website. Candidates can also follow the steps provided here to check the CUET PG result 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CUET PG

Step 2: Click on the PG result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the CUET PG application number and password

Step 4: The CUET PG results will be displayed

Step 5: Download the CUET PG results

CUET PG Scorecard 2023

NTA will be releasing the CUET PG scorecard online. The CUET PG scorecard us a mandatory document to be submitted at the colleges during the admission process. The scorecard will contain the details such as the candidate name, exam details. Subject, marks, percentile socred and the qualifying status of the candidates.