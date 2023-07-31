Panjab University MA Results Out at results.puexam.in, Get Direct Link Here

Panjab University Result 2023: The Panjab University has announced the semester-wise result of the Master of Arts (MA) Semester for the May session 2023 today, July 31, in online mode. Candidates who have given the odd/even semester exams can check and get their scorecards by visiting the official websites- puchd.ac.in and results.puexam.in.

To get the results, candidates are required to fill out the necessary login details such as a semester, exam type, and roll number in the result login window. The University has announced the results of the Master of Arts (Music Instrumental) and the Master of Arts (Political Science) 2nd-semester exams.

Panjab University Result Latest Updates & News: BSc Hons Bio-Technological 4th sem, BCom 4th sem, BSc 4th sem, MBA executive 4th sem exams Result Declared

Check here the direct link for Panjab University Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations.

Panjab University May 2023 Examinations - MA Results Direct Link

PU Chandigarh Highlights: Panjab University Overview and Highlights

Candidates can check the PU Chandigarh overview and highlights below.

About PU Details University Name Panjab University, Chandigarh Courses BA, BSc, BBA, BE, BCA, BCom, MA, MBA, MSc, MPhil Courses Date of Examination May 2023 Panjab University result release date July 31, 2023 PU Result Link - Latest Click Here

How to check and download PU result 2023 online?

Students can check and download their PU odd and even semester results in online mode. They are required to fill out their login details such as roll number and other details to check PU semester-wise results. Check the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official result website of Panjab university: results.puexam.in

Step 2: Select the semester results tab and click on the May result link from the provided space

Step 3: The PU result links for May session will appear on the screen

Step 4: Fill out the roll number to check PU odd/even semester result

Step 5: Go through the results and download it for future use

