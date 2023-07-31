  1. Home
Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023 Choice Filling Facility Ends Today, Know How to Fill Choices Here

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023: Rajasthan medical counselling committee will end the choice-filling facility for NEET UG 2023 today: July 31. Medical aspirants who have not filled in their choices yet can do the same by 11.55 pm at rajugneet2023.com. Check the details here.

Updated: Jul 31, 2023 19:36 IST
Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023
Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Rajasthan medical counselling committee will close the choice filling facility for NEET UG 2023 today: July 31, in online mode. Medical aspirants who have not filled their choices can do the same by 11.55 pm by visiting the official website - rajugneet2023.com. As per the details available, the deadline for depositing the security amount is 10 pm. 

As per the released schedule, the first seat allotment result will be announced on August 4, 2023. Registered candidates will be able to check and download the allotment letter and report to the colleges between August 5 and 8, 2023.

Rajasthan NEET UG counselling 2023 schedule

Medical aspirants can check the dates related to the Rajasthan NEET UG counselling 2023 in the table below:

Event

Dates

Last date to submit the security deposit amount and choice filling

July 31, 2023

Printing of the online application form after auto-locking of the choices filled 

August 1, 2023

Publishing of first-round allotment information 

August 4, 2023

Printing of allotment letter 

August 5 to 8, 2023

Joining by candidates against 1st round of counselling

August 5 to 8, 2023 (9 am to 4pm)

How to fill choices for Rajasthan NEET UG counselling 2023? 

Registered candidates can go through the steps that are mentioned below to know how to fill their choices for Rajasthan NEET UG counselling. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan NEET - rajugneet2023.com

Step 2: Register using the required details as asked

Step 3: Login using the newly generated details

Step 4: Check the list of available medical colleges, seats and programmes 

Step 5: Choose and prioritise the preference of MBBS colleges and courses

Step 6: Lock the preferred choices made before the final deadline

Step 7: Print a hardcopy of the submitted choices for future use

