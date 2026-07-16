PGIMER BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF at pgimer.edu.in
The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh released the admit card for BSc Nursing on July 15, 2026 on the official website at pgimer.edu.in. Students will need to log in using their log in ID and password to check their hall ticket.
PGIMER BSc Nursing Admit Card: The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has released the admit card for BSc Nursing on July 15, 2026. Candidates who registered for the examination will need to download their hall ticket on the official website at pgimer.edu.in.
Candidates who qualify the examination will be eligible for counselling rounds. Students will need to log in using their log in ID and password to check thor hall ticket. The examination is scheduled to be held on July 24, 2026.
How to download PGIMER BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download PGIMER BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026 online:
- Visit the official website at pgimer.edu.in
- Under ‘Students’, click on ‘Info for Students’
- Press on the ‘ ADMIT CARD FOR ENTRANCE TEST OF B.SC. NURSING (4 YEARS) AND (POST BASIC) TO BE HELD ON 2... ‘ link
- Click on the relevant link
- Enter your user ID and password to submit
- Check your hall ticket and download for exam purpose
DIRECT LINKS:
Details Mentioned on PGIMER BSc Nursing 2026 Hall Ticket
While downloading the PGIMER BSc Nursing 2026 Hall Ticket, candidates must ensure that the following details are correctly mentioned on the PDF:
- Candidate’s name
- Father’s name
- Date of birth
- Category of candidate
- Exam date
- Exam time
- Exam centre name
- Exam centre address
- Candidate’s photograph
- Candidate’s signature
- Important exam instructions
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