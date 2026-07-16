PGIMER BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF at pgimer.edu.in

PGIMER BSc Nursing Admit Card: The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has released the admit card for BSc Nursing on July 15, 2026. Candidates who registered for the examination will need to download their hall ticket on the official website at pgimer.edu.in.

Candidates who qualify the examination will be eligible for counselling rounds. Students will need to log in using their log in ID and password to check thor hall ticket. The examination is scheduled to be held on July 24, 2026.

How to download PGIMER BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download PGIMER BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026 online: