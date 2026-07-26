PM Modi Announces High-Powered Task Force on Exam Reforms Led by Nandan Nilekani

News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a high-powered task force on examination reforms led by Nandan Nilekani. The expert committee, featuring leaders from technology, administration, and national security, will recommend structural and digital measures to eliminate paper leaks, modernize testing systems, and ensure transparency, security, and credibility across national competitive examinations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has officially unveiled the formation of a High-Powered Task Force on Examination Reforms, led by the renowned technocrat, digital infrastructure innovator, and Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani. This newly established committee has been given the important task of recommending a range of structural, administrative, and tech-driven reforms aimed at boosting the transparency, security, and credibility of India's national competitive examination system. To create a robust, leak-proof, and future-ready examination framework, the panel features a distinguished team of national leaders from various fields, including former ISRO Chairman S. Somanath, former Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, IIT Madras Director V. Kamakoti, former Education Secretary Anita Karwal, and logistics expert Amrit Lal Meena. Emphasizing the central government's dedication to protecting student futures, Prime Minister Modi pointed out that the country's testing infrastructure needs to be exceptionally reliable, while also maximizing the use of advanced digital technologies, end-to-end encryption, and strong cybersecurity measures.

HIGH POWERED TASK FORCE on examination reforms under the leadership of Shri Nandan Nilekani constituted.@NandanNilekani pic.twitter.com/mMpmPdIEL5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2026 This initiative is part of a broader set of statutory measures, including proposed amendments to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, expedited judicial trials, and strict penalties for organized paper leaks and examination fraud. The task force will conduct a thorough evaluation of operational vulnerabilities, review end-to-end delivery protocols, and present a strategic roadmap to ensure that upcoming nationwide examinations conducted by agencies like the National Testing Agency uphold the highest standards of integrity, security, and public trust. Key Highlights of the Announcement