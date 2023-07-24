  1. Home
School Holiday in Kerala, Karnataka Due to Heavy Rainfall, Check List of Districts Here

A holiday has been declared for schools in certain regions of Kerla and Karnataka due to IMD alerts of heavy rainfall. The reopening of schools will be announced soon. 

Updated: Jul 24, 2023 09:15 IST
Kerala, Karnataka Schools Closed: All educational institutions in Kerala’s Kannur, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts will be closed today, July 24, 2023. The holiday has been declared as a precautionary measure considering the orange alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the above-mentioned regions.

An orange alert was issued for the districts of Kannur, Kozhikode, and Wayanad indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall while a yellow alert has been issued for Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Pakallad, Thrissur and Malappuram districts. 

Karnataka Schools Closed- List of Regions

According to the latest reports, considering the heavy rainfall received, a holiday has been announced for schools in five talukas including NR Pura, Mudigere, Sringeri, Chikmagalur, and Koppa. The holiday has been announced by Chikkamagaluru district collector Meena Nagaraj. 

As per reports, IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rains in the next 24 hours. The Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, and Telangana regions are expected to receive heavy rainfall for the next 5 days. 

