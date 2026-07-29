School Holiday July 30: Will Schools Remain Closed Today? Check State-wise Rain Alert, IMD Forecast and Latest District Updates

School Holiday July 30, 2026: Check whether schools will remain closed today due to heavy rainfall. Get the latest state-wise updates, IMD weather forecast, and district-wise school closure news.

School Holiday Today, July 30, 2026: Southwest monsoon remaining active over large parts, parents and students must be looking for updates on whether schools will remain closed on Thursday, July 30. The India Meteorological Department, IMD has forecast rainfall over several states, with heavy to very heavy showers likely in parts of North, Central, West and Northeast India. Currently, no statewide school holiday has been announced for July 30. However, district administrations can issue local closure orders depending on rainfall, flooding, waterlogging, or other conditions. No Nationwide School Holiday on July 30 There is currently no order declaring a blanket school holiday across India for Thursday, July 30. Students should continue to monitor announcements issued by their respective district administrations, education departments, or schools, especially in rain-affected areas.

State-wise School Holiday Update for July 30 Delhi-NCR Delhi and the NCR region are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall on Thursday. While no school holiday has been announced, authorities may issue advisories if weather conditions worsen. Maharashtra Several districts in Maharashtra continue to experience heavy monsoon showers. Although no statewide closure has been declared for July 30, district collectors may take decisions based on local weather conditions. Notably, Nagpur schools and colleges remained closed on July 29 following an orange alert, highlighting that local closures may continue if rainfall persists. Gujarat Heavy rainfall is likely to continue in parts of Gujarat. Students are advised to stay updated with announcements from their district administration as localized closures remain possible.

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand Hill states remain vulnerable to landslides and flash floods due to continuous rainfall. Any decision regarding school holiday will be taken by district administrations according to conditions. Odisha Many districts in Odisha have been witnessing heavy rainfall over the past few days. Local authorities may issue school holiday orders if weather conditions worsen. Other States States including West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and parts of Northeast India are also expected to receive rainfall. Schools are expected to function normally in most parts of the country on Thursday, July 30. However, holidays may be declared in districts affected by heavy rainfall, flooding, waterlogging or landslides. IMD Forecast for July 30 According to the IMD, active monsoon conditions are expected to continue on Thursday, with heavy rainfall likely over several regions. States expected to witness significant rainfall include: