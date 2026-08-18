Student Protests Erupt Across Bihar Over Exam Irregularities and Recruitment Delays

Bihar Student Protests: There has been growing tension among students in Bihar lately, especially due to widespread demonstrations taking place in Patna and some other districts, including Siwan, Chhapra, and Jehanabad. These demonstrations are primarily based on complaints about leakage of question papers in various competitive exams (BPSC civil service exam and entrance test for teaching and medical courses), and delayed announcements regarding vacancies such as BPSC TRE-4 and Bihar STET.

Thousands of student aspirants, who are being backed by youth organizations and political independents, have organized rallies at Gardanibagh Demonstration Grounds and JP Roundabout in Patna.

Student Demands & Issue Overview