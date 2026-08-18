Student Protests Erupt Across Bihar Over Exam Irregularities and Recruitment Delays
Bihar Student Protests: Student protests have erupted across Patna, Siwan, Chhapra, and Jehanabad over exam paper leaks and recruitment delays for BPSC TRE-4 and Bihar STET. Aspirants staged rallies and hunger strikes at Gardanibagh, demanding immediate vacancy notifications, strict anti-leak measures, fair evaluation, and the withdrawal of FIRs against protesters.
Bihar Student Protests: There has been growing tension among students in Bihar lately, especially due to widespread demonstrations taking place in Patna and some other districts, including Siwan, Chhapra, and Jehanabad. These demonstrations are primarily based on complaints about leakage of question papers in various competitive exams (BPSC civil service exam and entrance test for teaching and medical courses), and delayed announcements regarding vacancies such as BPSC TRE-4 and Bihar STET.
Thousands of student aspirants, who are being backed by youth organizations and political independents, have organized rallies at Gardanibagh Demonstration Grounds and JP Roundabout in Patna.
Student Demands & Issue Overview
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Exams Affected: Delay in recruitment of teachers for BPSC (TRE-4), delay in issuing the notification for Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET 2026), and alleged paper leakage in state entrance tests.
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Key Demands: Instantly issue the recruitment notification, stern action to stop paper leakage, fair evaluation, and withdraw of FIRs against the students.
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Present Scenario: State educational boards like the BSEB claim that they need approval from the government in order to announce the exam schedule, whereas the students have warned of a nationwide agitation.
Bihar Student Protest & Escalating Tensions
This was because localized representations that were made to the Education Department developed into nationwide public demonstrations.
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Event
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Location & Details
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Impact
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Gardanibagh Hunger Strike
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Led by prominent student organizations, aspirants initiated an indefinite hunger strike demanding immediate notifications.
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Police deployed heavy security around central Patna to manage public order.
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BSEB Head Office Demonstration
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Hundreds of STET aspirants gathered outside Kotwali Police Station to lodge formal protests against the exam board.
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Traffic disruptions across central arterial roads.
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Police Action & Political Reactions
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Previous marches toward Lok Bhawan and Gandhi Maidan saw police deploy water cannons and tear gas to disperse crowds, resulting in political walkouts in the state legislature.
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Opposition parties rallied behind the youth, demanding accountability and minister resignations.
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Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.