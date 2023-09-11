Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2023 Choice Filling Window For Mop up Phase Closes Tomorrow, Check Details Here

Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) will end the choice-filling process for the mop-up phase of Telangana NEET UG counselling tomorrow, September 12, 2023. Those candidates who are yet to make their preferences can visit the official website - tsmedadm.tsche.in.

As per the given schedule, the candidates can fill out their preferred choices until 1 pm tomorrow: September 12, 2023. They are advised to read all the instructions available on the official website before filling out the choices for the Telangana NEET UG mop-up round counselling.

Telangana NEET UG Mop up Round Counselling 2023 Choice Filling - Direct Link (Click Here)

How to make choices for Telangana NEET UG Mop up round counselling 2023 online?

Candidates whose names are in the provisional merit list for MBBS, BDS admissions on the KNRUHS website can follow the below-given steps to know how to exercise web options online.

Step 1: Visit the official website - tsmedadm.tsche.in

Step 2: Click on the web options entry for mop-up phase counselling available on the homepage

Step 3: A new window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Read all the instructions and click on the accept button to proceed

Step 5: Enter all the required details such as NEET Roll Number, All India Rank, Registration No. and Mobile Number

Step 6: Generate the OTP and then submit

Step 7: Select the options i.e. college and course preference

Step 8: Save the options made and the submit

Step 9: Print the hardcopy of order of preference of options and keep it for future use

Also Read: JEECUP Counselling 2023 Choice Filling For Extra Round Special Phase Starts Today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, Check Schedule Here

