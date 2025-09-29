Tamil Nadu AYUSH Counselling 2025 Schedule Released, Check Important Dates Here

Tamil Nadu AYUSH Counselling 2025: The Commissionerate of India Medicine and Homoeopathy, Chennai has published the Tamil Nadu Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) Counselling 2025 schedule. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the important exams dates at tnmedicalselection.net. TN AYUSH 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result will be released on October 10, 2025.

Tamil Nadu AYUSH Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details of Tamil Nadu AYUSH Counselling 2025: