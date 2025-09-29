Asia Cup Winners List 2025
Tamil Nadu AYUSH Counselling 2025 Schedule Released, Check Important Dates Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Sep 29, 2025, 15:36 IST

Tamil Nadu AYUSH Counselling 2025: The Commissionerate of India Medicine and Homoeopathy, Chennai, has released the Tamil Nadu AYUSH Counselling 2025 schedule on the official website at tnmedicalselection.net.

Tamil Nadu AYUSH Counselling 2025 Schedule Released on the official website.
Key Points

  • Candidtaes can check the schedule on the official website at tnmedicalselection.net.
  • Round 1 Seat Allotment Result will be released on October 10, 2025.

Tamil Nadu AYUSH Counselling 2025: The Commissionerate of India Medicine and Homoeopathy, Chennai has published the Tamil Nadu Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) Counselling 2025 schedule. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the important exams dates at tnmedicalselection.net. TN AYUSH 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result will be released on October 10, 2025

Tamil Nadu AYUSH Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details of Tamil Nadu AYUSH Counselling 2025: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

Tamil Nadu AYUSH Counselling 2025 Schedule 

Board name 

Commissionerate of India Medicine and Homoeopathy, Chennai

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

tnmedicalselection.net

Stream 

Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy (AYUSH)

Programmes

BAMS: Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery

BHMS: Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery

BUMS: Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery

State 

Tamil Nadu 

Level 

Undergraduate (UG)

Choice filling dates 

September 30, 2025 from 10 AM to October 7, 2025 till 5 PM

Tamil Nadu AYUSH Counselling 2025 Schedule 

The following table carries the important dates of Tamil Nadu AYUSH Counselling 2025:

Event 

Date(s) 

Choice filling

September 30, 2025 from 10 AM to October 7, 2025 till 5 PM

Round 1 Seat allotment release date 

October 10, 2025

Download provisional allotment list 

October 10 - 17, 2025 till 5 PM

Reporting Date and Time

By October 17, 2025 till 5 PM

