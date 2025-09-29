Tamil Nadu AYUSH Counselling 2025 Schedule Released, Check Important Dates Here

Key Points
- Tamil Nadu AYUSH Counselling 2025 Schedule Released on the official website.
- Candidtaes can check the schedule on the official website at tnmedicalselection.net.
- Round 1 Seat Allotment Result will be released on October 10, 2025.
Tamil Nadu AYUSH Counselling 2025: The Commissionerate of India Medicine and Homoeopathy, Chennai has published the Tamil Nadu Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) Counselling 2025 schedule. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the important exams dates at tnmedicalselection.net. TN AYUSH 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result will be released on October 10, 2025.
Tamil Nadu AYUSH Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important details of Tamil Nadu AYUSH Counselling 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
Tamil Nadu AYUSH Counselling 2025 Schedule
|
Board name
|
Commissionerate of India Medicine and Homoeopathy, Chennai
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
tnmedicalselection.net
|
Stream
|
Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy (AYUSH)
|
Programmes
|
BAMS: Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery
BHMS: Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery
BUMS: Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery
|
State
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Level
|
Undergraduate (UG)
|
Choice filling dates
|
September 30, 2025 from 10 AM to October 7, 2025 till 5 PM
Tamil Nadu AYUSH Counselling 2025 Schedule
The following table carries the important dates of Tamil Nadu AYUSH Counselling 2025:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
Choice filling
|
September 30, 2025 from 10 AM to October 7, 2025 till 5 PM
|
Round 1 Seat allotment release date
|
October 10, 2025
|
Download provisional allotment list
|
October 10 - 17, 2025 till 5 PM
|
Reporting Date and Time
|
By October 17, 2025 till 5 PM
Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE, NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.
https://www.jagranjosh.com/news
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation