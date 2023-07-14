TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2023 Date for Phase 1 Out; Check Required Documents

TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2023: Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test, TS EAMCET seat allotment result 2023 for phase 1 is going to be released on July 16, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the counselling process can check out the result on the official website: eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Check out the steps to download the allotment list here.
Candidates must note that the official website has been closed to release the allotment result, the official website has been closed. The official notification on the website reads, "TS EAMCET website is closed for processing of allotment."
TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Soon)
The direct link to check list is mentioned below:
TS EAMCET Seat Allotment 2023 Download
How to Download TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2023?
Candidates can check out the seat allotment results by following the instructions given below:
Step 1: Visit the official website: eamcet.tsche.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on TS EAMCET seat allotment 2023 result link
Step 3: Enter the login information
Step 4: The result will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference
TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: List of Documents Required for Verification
Shortlisted candidates can check out the list of documents for the verification process below:
- TS EAMCET 2023 hall ticket
- TS EAMCET 2023 rank card
- Valid ID Card
- 6th standard inter-study certificate
- Class 12th/intermediate or its equivalent
- Income certificate issued (if applicable)
- Caste Certificate (if applicable)
- Residence certificate
- Transfer Certificate (TC)
- Residence certificate for parents of candidates living in Telangana for a period of 10 years where the candidate has no institution education
- Children of Armed Personnel (CAP) / Physically Challenged (PH) / National Cadet Corps (NCC)/Sports / Minority certificate if applicable
