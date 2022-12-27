UGC Chairman To Discuss Implementation of Academic Bank of Credits on Dec 29, Check Details Here

Academic Bank of Credits: The University Grants Commission (UGC) will hold a discussion on the implementation of the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) in Universities. As per the official notice, The discussion will be conducted by UGC Chairman Jagdesh Kumar on December 29. 2022 at 10.00 am over operationalisation of the ABC system.

Along with the UGC Chairman, the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology will end-to-end flow of ABE and will provide guidance on the subject. The official statement reads, “UGC Chairman @mamidala90 to discuss the implementation of Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) at the University level on 29th December at 10 am”.

What Services Does ABC provide?

As per the UGC notice, ABC will provide a variety of services including credit verification, credit accumulation, credit redemption, and authentication of academic awards”. The commission has further stated that proper implementation will be possible when all universities will register themselves on the ABC on the official website and will supervise the development of the ABC system at the university level.

The discussion is scheduled to be held on December 10 at 10.00 am. It will also be live-streamed on the various social media handles of UGC including Facebook, Twitter, and Youtube.

About Academic Bank of Credits (ABC)

The Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) was launched under the National Education Policy, (NEP 2020). Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) is a virtual/digital storehouse that contains information of the credits earned by individual students throughout their learning journey.

It primarily helps in enabling students’ mobility across higher education institutions. If implemented properly, it will work as a national-level facility and be a bank for academic purposes with students being the academic account holders. ABC holds the potential to transform the Indian education sector to a large extent.

