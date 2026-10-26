KUK Result 2026: Kurukshetra University (KUK) has released its result page for 2026, and students can now check their scores online. The results are available on the official website of the university. Students need to enter their roll number or registration number to view their marks. It is always a good idea to download and save a copy of the result for future use. This article explains how to check the KUK result 2026 step by step, along with other important details like the marksheet, re-evaluation process, and useful links. If you are a student of Kurukshetra University, check this article to learn everything you need to know about your result.
KUK Result 2026 Highlights
Kurukshetra University releases the results of its UG, PG, and other courses on its official website. The table below gives the key details of the KUK result 2026 in one place, so students can find the main information quickly before checking their scores.
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Particulars
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Details
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University Name
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Kurukshetra University (KUK)
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Location
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Kurukshetra, Haryana
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Result Name
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KUK Result 2026
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Exam Name
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B.A./B.Sc./B.Com/M.A. Semester Exam 206
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Result Status
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Releasing
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Result Mode
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Online
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Official Website
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kuk.ac.in
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Login Details Required
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Roll number/registration number
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Documents Available
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Provisional online marksheet
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Re-evaluation
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Available through the university process after the result
KUK Results 2026 Direct Link to Download
Students can download the KUK result 2026 directly from the official Kurukshetra University website. The link below takes you to the university portal, where the result section is available. Always use the official website only, and avoid unknown links or third-party sites to keep your roll number and personal details safe.
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Link
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Details
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KUK Result 2026
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Official Website
How to Check KUK Result 2026
Candidates can check and download the KUK Result 2026 by following these steps. They just need a device with internet access, then enter roll number or registration number.
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Visit the official website of Kurukshetra University at kuk.ac.in.
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On the homepage, click on the "Results" or "Examination" section.
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Select the link for your course and semester, such as KUK Result 2026 for B.A., B.Sc., B.Com, or M.A.
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Enter your roll number or registration number in the box provided.
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Fill in any other details asked on the page, such as the captcha code.
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Click on the "Submit" or "Search" button.
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Your result will appear on the screen.
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Download the result and take a printout for future use.
Details Mentioned on the KUK Result
After the result opens, take a moment to read each detail carefully. If you find any mistake, contact the university as soon as possible. The following information is usually printed on the online marksheet:
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Student's name
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Roll number
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Course and semester name
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Subject-wise marks
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Total marks obtained
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Result status (Pass/Fail)
KUK Course-wise Result 2026 PDF
Kurukshetra University publishes results separately for each course and semester. Students should select the link for their own course to avoid opening the wrong result. The table below lists the main courses, and the direct links can be added after checking them on the official website.
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Course
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Result Link
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B.A. (Semester-wise)
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B.Sc. (Semester-wise)
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B.Com (Semester-wise)
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BBA / BCA
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B.Ed.
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LL.B.
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M.A. (Semester-wise)
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M.Sc. (Semester-wise)
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M.Com
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MBA / MCA
KUK Re-evaluation Process 2026
Some students may not be satisfied with their marks after the result is declared. Kurukshetra University allows eligible students to apply for re-evaluation or re-checking of their answer sheets within a fixed time. This section explains who can apply, the steps to follow and the documents you may need.
Who Can Apply?
Before applying, read the university notice carefully, as the rules can change for each exam session. In general, the following students can apply:
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Students who have appeared in the exam and whose result has been declared
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Students who want their answer sheet to be checked again for any paper
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Students who apply within the last date given in the official notice
Steps to Apply for KUK Result 2026 Re-evaluation
Candidates can follow these steps to apply online for KUK Result 2026 Re-evaulation Process:
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Visit the official website of Kurukshetra University at kuk.ac.in.
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Open the "Examination" or "Notices" section.
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Find the notice or link for re-evaluation / re-checking of your course.
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Log in or fill in your roll number and other required details.
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Select the paper or papers for which you want re-evaluation.
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Pay the fee online as mentioned in the notice.
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Submit the form and download the receipt for future use.
Important Points to Remember
Keep your fee receipt safe until the revised result is declared. Marks can increase, stay the same, or decrease after re-evaluation, so think carefully before applying.