Panjab University Result 2026: Direct Link at results.puexam.in for All UG, PG Courses

Panjab University Result 2026: Panjab University Result 2026 is a major update for lakhs of UG and PG students across Chandigarh and nearby regions. The university is declaring its May 2026 semester results in phases on the official Examination Results portal. Results announced so far include B.Com 2nd Semester, B. Commerce and M.BA 4th Semester on September 11, 2026. Students can check their results by selecting their Course and Class on the portal. This article explains how to check your Panjab University Result 2026, the release schedule so far, steps to download your marksheet, and what to do next.
Panjab University Result 2026 Overview
Students must check all the information about Panjab University Result 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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University Name
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Panjab University, Chandigarh
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Result Name
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Panjab University Result 2026
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Session
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May 2026 (Semester Examinations)
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Courses Covered
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BSc (FYUP), BBA, MBA, MCom (Hons), Shastri (FYUP), and others
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Result Declaration Mode
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Online, in phases
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Official Website
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results.puexam.in
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Result Status
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Provisional (original marksheet from college/department required)
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How to Check
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Roll number / Course & Class selection
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Next Steps
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Revaluation, rechecking, original marksheet collection
Panjab University Result 2026 Download Link
Panjab University May 2026 semester results are now available on the official website, results.puexam.in. Students who appeared for the May 2026 examination can now check and download their results from the direct link given below:
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Panjab University Result 2026
Direct Link to Download Course-Wise Panjab University Result 2026
We have provided the direct link to check and download the Panjab University result 2026
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Courses
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Result Link
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B. Com (Accounting and Finance) (FYUP) 2nd Semester Examination (September 11, 2026) - May, 2026
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Bachelor of Commerce(FYUP) 2nd Semester Examination (September 11, 2026) - May, 2026
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Bachelor of Science (FYUP) 2nd Semester Examination (September 09, 2026) - May, 2026
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Master of Business Administration (CDOE) 2nd Semester Examination (September 09 2026) - May, 2026
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BBA (Hospital Management)(FYUP) 4th Semester Examination (September 09, 2026) - May, 2026
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Shastri(FYUP) 2nd Semester Examination (September 08, 2026) - May, 2026
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Master of Business Administration (Entrepreneurship Hons School System Under CBCS) 1st Semester Examination (September 08, 2026) - May, 2026
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Master of Business Administration (General) (Hons School System under CBCS) 1st Semester Examination (September 08, 2026) - May, 2026
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Master of Business Administration (INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS) (Hons School System under CBCS) 1st Semester Examination (September 08, 2026) - May, 2026
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Master of Business Administration(MBA-HR)(Hons School System Under CBCS) 1st Semester Examination (September 08, 2026) - May, 2026
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Master of Commerce (Honours) (Hons School System under CBCS) 1st Semester Examination (September 08, 2026) - May, 2026
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Master of Business Administration (BUSINESS DATA ANALYTICS Under CBCS) 1st Semester Examination (September 08, 2026) - May, 2026
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Shastri(FYUP) 4th Semester Examination (September 08, 2026) - May, 2026
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Master of Laws (LLM 2 Year Course at UILS) 4th Semester Examination (September 03 2026) - May, 2026
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Bachelor of Computer Application (FYUP) 2nd Semester Examination (September 03, 2026) - May, 2026
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Master of Commerce (Business Economics) 2nd Semester Examination (September 03 2026) - May, 2026
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B.Com (Financial Markets) (FYUP) 4th Semester Examination (September 02, 2026) - May, 2026
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B.A. LL.B. (Hons) 5 Year Integrated Course 9th Semester Examination (September 02 2026) - May, 2026
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Bachelor of Arts (FYUP) 4th Semester Examination (September 01, 2026) - May, 2026
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B.Sc. Data Analytics (FYUP) 2nd Semester Examination (September 01, 2026) - May, 2026
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B.Sc. (Microbial and Food Technology) 2nd Semester Examination (August 31 2026) - May, 2026
How to Check Panjab University Result 2026
Students can follow these simple steps to check their result online:
Step 1: Visit the official website: results.puexam.in
Step 2: Click on the "Semester Results" link on the homepage.
Step 3: Select the relevant session (April/May 2026).
Step 4: Choose your Course from the drop-down menu.
Step 5: Select your Class from the drop-down menu.
Step 6: Click on the result link matching your exam (for example, "Bachelor of Science (FYUP) 2nd Semester Examination").
Step 7: Enter your roll number when prompted.
Step 8: Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 9: Download and save it for future reference.
Students are advised to cross-check all details on the scorecard, including name, roll number, and subject-wise marks, and report any discrepancy to the university immediately.
Panjab University Revaluation Process 2026
Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for revaluation or rechecking through the university's official process. Here's what you need to know:
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Eligibility: Any student who has appeared for the examination and received their result can apply for revaluation in one or more subjects.
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Application mode: Revaluation forms are usually available online on the official Panjab University website or the examination portal.
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Deadline: Applications must be submitted within the specified window, generally a few days to two weeks after the result declaration. Late applications are usually not accepted.
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Fee: A nominal fee is charged per subject or per paper for revaluation. The exact amount varies by course and is mentioned on the official notification.
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Revelation Process
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Log in to the result/revaluation portal.
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Select the subject(s) you wish to get re-evaluated.
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Pay the applicable fee online.
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Submit the form before the deadline.
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Result of revaluation: The revised marks, if any, are usually declared within a few weeks and updated on the student's scorecard. Note that marks can increase, decrease, or remain the same after revaluation.
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Rechecking vs. Revaluation: Rechecking usually means verification of totaling and whether all answers were checked, while revaluation involves rechecking of the answer script by another examiner. Students should check which option the university is offering for their course.
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Students are advised to keep the fee payment receipt and application confirmation safe until the revised result is declared.
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What to Do After Checking Your PU Result 2026 Online
Once you have checked and downloaded your Panjab University Result 2026, keep the following points in mind:
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Save a copy: Take a screenshot or download the PDF of your result for future reference, as the online result is provisional.
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Verify details carefully: Check your name, roll number, subject codes, and marks for any errors.
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Collect the original marksheet: Visit your respective college or department to collect the official marksheet, as the online copy is not valid for most official purposes.
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Apply for revaluation (if needed): If you are not satisfied with your marks, you can apply for revaluation or rechecking within the deadline specified by the university, usually by paying a nominal fee per subject.
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Check for compartment/supplementary exams: If you did not clear one or more subjects, look out for the compartment or supplementary examination schedule on the official website.
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Stay updated: Keep visiting results.puexam.in or the official Panjab University website for further notifications regarding merit lists, admissions, or subsequent semester results.