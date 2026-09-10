Panjab University Result 2026: Direct Link at results.puexam.in for All UG, PG Courses

Panjab University Result 2026: Panjab University is declaring May 2026 semester results in phases on results.puexam.in. Students can check scores using roll number, course, and class selection. The result is provisional; original marksheets must be collected from colleges. Check this page for complete information about result and more.

Panjab University Result 2026: Panjab University Result 2026 is a major update for lakhs of UG and PG students across Chandigarh and nearby regions. The university is declaring its May 2026 semester results in phases on the official Examination Results portal. Results announced so far include B.Com 2nd Semester, B. Commerce and M.BA 4th Semester on September 11, 2026. Students can check their results by selecting their Course and Class on the portal. This article explains how to check your Panjab University Result 2026, the release schedule so far, steps to download your marksheet, and what to do next. Panjab University Result 2026 Overview Students must check all the information about Panjab University Result 2026 in the table given below: Particulars Details University Name Panjab University, Chandigarh Result Name Panjab University Result 2026 Session May 2026 (Semester Examinations) Courses Covered BSc (FYUP), BBA, MBA, MCom (Hons), Shastri (FYUP), and others Result Declaration Mode Online, in phases Official Website results.puexam.in Result Status Provisional (original marksheet from college/department required) How to Check Roll number / Course & Class selection Next Steps Revaluation, rechecking, original marksheet collection

How to Check Panjab University Result 2026 Students can follow these simple steps to check their result online: Step 1: Visit the official website: results.puexam.in Step 2: Click on the "Semester Results" link on the homepage. Step 3: Select the relevant session (April/May 2026). Step 4: Choose your Course from the drop-down menu. Step 5: Select your Class from the drop-down menu. Step 6: Click on the result link matching your exam (for example, "Bachelor of Science (FYUP) 2nd Semester Examination"). Step 7: Enter your roll number when prompted. Step 8: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Step 9: Download and save it for future reference. Students are advised to cross-check all details on the scorecard, including name, roll number, and subject-wise marks, and report any discrepancy to the university immediately.

Panjab University Revaluation Process 2026 Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for revaluation or rechecking through the university's official process. Here's what you need to know: Eligibility: Any student who has appeared for the examination and received their result can apply for revaluation in one or more subjects.

Application mode: Revaluation forms are usually available online on the official Panjab University website or the examination portal.

Deadline: Applications must be submitted within the specified window, generally a few days to two weeks after the result declaration. Late applications are usually not accepted.

Fee: A nominal fee is charged per subject or per paper for revaluation. The exact amount varies by course and is mentioned on the official notification.

Revelation Process Log in to the result/revaluation portal. Select the subject(s) you wish to get re-evaluated. Pay the applicable fee online. Submit the form before the deadline. Result of revaluation: The revised marks, if any, are usually declared within a few weeks and updated on the student's scorecard. Note that marks can increase, decrease, or remain the same after revaluation. Rechecking vs. Revaluation: Rechecking usually means verification of totaling and whether all answers were checked, while revaluation involves rechecking of the answer script by another examiner. Students should check which option the university is offering for their course. Students are advised to keep the fee payment receipt and application confirmation safe until the revised result is declared.

