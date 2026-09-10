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Panjab University Result 2026: Direct Link at results.puexam.in for All UG, PG Courses

Bebo Rani
ByBebo Rani
Sep 12, 2026, 14:24 IST

Panjab University Result 2026: Panjab University is declaring May 2026 semester results in phases on results.puexam.in. Students can check scores using roll number, course, and class selection. The result is provisional; original marksheets must be collected from colleges. Check this page for complete information about result and more.

Panjab University Result 2026: Direct Link at results.puexam.in for All UG, PG Courses
Panjab University Result 2026: Direct Link at results.puexam.in for All UG, PG Courses

    Panjab University Result 2026: Panjab University Result 2026 is a major update for lakhs of UG and PG students across Chandigarh and nearby regions. The university is declaring its May 2026 semester results in phases on the official Examination Results portal. Results announced so far include B.Com 2nd Semester, B. Commerce and M.BA 4th Semester on September 11, 2026. Students can check their results by selecting their Course and Class on the portal. This article explains how to check your Panjab University Result 2026, the release schedule so far, steps to download your marksheet, and what to do next.

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    Panjab University Result 2026 Overview

    Students must check all the information about Panjab University Result 2026 in the table given below:

    Particulars

    Details

    University Name

    Panjab University, Chandigarh

    Result Name

    Panjab University Result 2026

    Session

    May 2026 (Semester Examinations)

    Courses Covered

    BSc (FYUP), BBA, MBA, MCom (Hons), Shastri (FYUP), and others

    Result Declaration Mode

    Online, in phases

    Official Website

    results.puexam.in

    Result Status

    Provisional (original marksheet from college/department required)

    How to Check

    Roll number / Course & Class selection

    Next Steps

    Revaluation, rechecking, original marksheet collection

    Panjab University Result 2026 Download Link

    Panjab University May 2026 semester results are now available on the official website, results.puexam.in. Students who appeared for the May 2026 examination can now check and download their results from the direct link given below:

    Panjab University Result 2026

    Check Here

    Direct Link to Download Course-Wise Panjab University Result 2026

    We have provided the direct link to check and download the Panjab University result 2026

    Courses

    Result Link

    B. Com (Accounting and Finance) (FYUP) 2nd Semester Examination (September 11, 2026) - May, 2026

    View Result

    Bachelor of Commerce(FYUP) 2nd Semester Examination (September 11, 2026) - May, 2026

    View Result

    Bachelor of Science (FYUP) 2nd Semester Examination (September 09, 2026) - May, 2026

    View Result

    Master of Business Administration (CDOE) 2nd Semester Examination (September 09 2026) - May, 2026

    View Result

    BBA (Hospital Management)(FYUP) 4th Semester Examination (September 09, 2026) - May, 2026

    View Result

    Shastri(FYUP) 2nd Semester Examination (September 08, 2026) - May, 2026

    View Result

    Master of Business Administration (Entrepreneurship Hons School System Under CBCS) 1st Semester Examination (September 08, 2026) - May, 2026

    View Result

    Master of Business Administration (General) (Hons School System under CBCS) 1st Semester Examination (September 08, 2026) - May, 2026

    View Result

    Master of Business Administration (INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS) (Hons School System under CBCS) 1st Semester Examination (September 08, 2026) - May, 2026

    View Result

    Master of Business Administration(MBA-HR)(Hons School System Under CBCS) 1st Semester Examination (September 08, 2026) - May, 2026

    View Result

    Master of Commerce (Honours) (Hons School System under CBCS) 1st Semester Examination (September 08, 2026) - May, 2026

    View Result

    Master of Business Administration (BUSINESS DATA ANALYTICS Under CBCS) 1st Semester Examination (September 08, 2026) - May, 2026

    View Result

    Shastri(FYUP) 4th Semester Examination (September 08, 2026) - May, 2026

    View Result

    Master of Laws (LLM 2 Year Course at UILS) 4th Semester Examination (September 03 2026) - May, 2026

    View Result

    Bachelor of Computer Application (FYUP) 2nd Semester Examination (September 03, 2026) - May, 2026

    View Result

    Master of Commerce (Business Economics) 2nd Semester Examination (September 03 2026) - May, 2026

    View Result

    B.Com (Financial Markets) (FYUP) 4th Semester Examination (September 02, 2026) - May, 2026

    View Result

    B.A. LL.B. (Hons) 5 Year Integrated Course 9th Semester Examination (September 02 2026) - May, 2026

    View Result

    Bachelor of Arts (FYUP) 4th Semester Examination (September 01, 2026) - May, 2026

    View Result

    B.Sc. Data Analytics (FYUP) 2nd Semester Examination (September 01, 2026) - May, 2026

    View Result

    B.Sc. (Microbial and Food Technology) 2nd Semester Examination (August 31 2026) - May, 2026

    View Result

    How to Check Panjab University Result 2026

    Students can follow these simple steps to check their result online:

    Step 1: Visit the official website: results.puexam.in

    Step 2: Click on the "Semester Results" link on the homepage.

    Step 3: Select the relevant session (April/May 2026).

    Step 4: Choose your Course from the drop-down menu.

    Step 5: Select your Class from the drop-down menu.

    Step 6: Click on the result link matching your exam (for example, "Bachelor of Science (FYUP) 2nd Semester Examination").

    Step 7: Enter your roll number when prompted.

    Step 8: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Step 9: Download and save it for future reference.

    Students are advised to cross-check all details on the scorecard, including name, roll number, and subject-wise marks, and report any discrepancy to the university immediately.

    Panjab University Revaluation Process 2026

    Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for revaluation or rechecking through the university's official process. Here's what you need to know:

    • Eligibility: Any student who has appeared for the examination and received their result can apply for revaluation in one or more subjects.

    • Application mode: Revaluation forms are usually available online on the official Panjab University website or the examination portal.

    • Deadline: Applications must be submitted within the specified window, generally a few days to two weeks after the result declaration. Late applications are usually not accepted.

    • Fee: A nominal fee is charged per subject or per paper for revaluation. The exact amount varies by course and is mentioned on the official notification.

    • Revelation Process

      • Log in to the result/revaluation portal.

      • Select the subject(s) you wish to get re-evaluated.

      • Pay the applicable fee online.

      • Submit the form before the deadline.

      • Result of revaluation: The revised marks, if any, are usually declared within a few weeks and updated on the student's scorecard. Note that marks can increase, decrease, or remain the same after revaluation.

      • Rechecking vs. Revaluation: Rechecking usually means verification of totaling and whether all answers were checked, while revaluation involves rechecking of the answer script by another examiner. Students should check which option the university is offering for their course.

      • Students are advised to keep the fee payment receipt and application confirmation safe until the revised result is declared.

    What to Do After Checking Your PU Result 2026 Online

    Once you have checked and downloaded your Panjab University Result 2026, keep the following points in mind:

    • Save a copy: Take a screenshot or download the PDF of your result for future reference, as the online result is provisional.

    • Verify details carefully: Check your name, roll number, subject codes, and marks for any errors.

    • Collect the original marksheet: Visit your respective college or department to collect the official marksheet, as the online copy is not valid for most official purposes.

    • Apply for revaluation (if needed): If you are not satisfied with your marks, you can apply for revaluation or rechecking within the deadline specified by the university, usually by paying a nominal fee per subject.

    • Check for compartment/supplementary exams: If you did not clear one or more subjects, look out for the compartment or supplementary examination schedule on the official website.

    • Stay updated: Keep visiting results.puexam.in or the official Panjab University website for further notifications regarding merit lists, admissions, or subsequent semester results.

    Bebo Rani
    Bebo Rani

    Executive - Editorial

      Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

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      First Published: Sep 10, 2026, 18:11 IST

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